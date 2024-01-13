Wetherby stages its first big jumps meeting of the new year today, with the staging of the William Hill Towton Raceday.

A seven-card fixture is due to commence at 12.35, with the feature race of the day, the Grade Two William Hill Towton Novices' Chase, due off at 1.10.

Just four horses are set to go to post for the race worth £22,780 to the winner and run a shade over two miles and three furlongs and commemorating the historic War of the Roses battle staged nearby in 1461.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Continuing the military theme, Colonel Harry looks the one to beat for trainer Jamie Snowden, with two wins and two seconds in his last four outings, including an eased-down win at Chepstow on November 8 and then staying on strongly to finish second in a Grade One chase at Sandown a month later.

All set: Wetherby stages its first jumps meeting of 2024 today with the Grade Two William Hill Towton Novices' Chase the feature of a seven-race fixture. (Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

He currently heads the sponsor’s ante-post market from Kim Bailey’s Trelawne, the mount of David Bass. Olly Murphy’s Chasing Fire, due to be ridden by champion jockey Brian Hughes, makes up the quartet.

The field has been reduced to four after Willie Mullins opted not to send over Meetingofthewaters, a winner of the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, with Evan Williams’ Hurricane Highway another non runner.

All races are due to be screened by Racing TV and the day opens with a two-mile maiden hurdle, on ground described as soft, heavy in places in the back straight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Richard Newland and Jamie Insole’s French import Mirabad has shown solid form on the Flat in France before finishing runner-up in his first hurdles start and being picked up for €65,000 off the back of it. Charlie Hammond takes the ride.

Bingley trainer Sue Smith’s Paddy O’Mahler is fancied to win the third race, the three mile William Hill Daily Bet Boost Novices' Handicap Hurdle. The horse has had four runs at Wetherby and will be hoping to win at the fifth time of asking under Nick Scholfield.

The main threat looks to come from Lawney Hill’s progressive mare Shewearsthewellies who is on a hat-trick after successive wins at Lingfield and has won three of her last four races – finishing second in the other. Gavin Sheehan is in the plate.

Another handicap debutant in Sprucefrontiers is of interest, while Delgany Bobby Blue can also make the frame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season’s leading trainer at the track, Dan Skelton, looks to have a live chance in the next race, William Hill Epic Value Handicap Chase with Mount Tempest.

The horse followed up an eighth place finsih at Wetherby in November with his first chase victory at Sandown last month.

Olly Murphy’s Gunsight Ridge is the other one at the top of the antepost market after winning of a class three handicap chase at Aintree back in November and a solid second at the same track a month later going up in trip.

Wetherby favourite Into Overdrive, the winner of the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day 2022, drops back into hurdling company for Sheriff Hutton’s Mark Walford and jockey Jamie Hamilton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was pulled up in the Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last March and again when defending his Meyrick crown last month.

Other horses of note include Kim Bailey’s Espoir De Romay was an encouraging seventh at Newbury despite the midfield finish and has been dropped back 2lb in the weights here.

Course and distance winner Santos Blue for the Skelton yard is running at Wetherby again and hoping to go one better than his second-placed finish at the track at the Boxing Day meeting.

12.35 - Mirabad

1.10 - Colonel Harry

1.40 - Sprucefrontiers

2.15 - Gunsight Ridge

2.50 - Santos Blue

3.25 - Tom Cody