Colton Saucerman on his emotional return to Sheffield Steelers and the solid bonds forged there
The 33-year-old defenceman makes an early-season stop at the Utilita Arena with the player and club having gone their separate ways in the summer.
Saucerman, part of the Coventry Blaze team heading to South Yorkshire for a Saturday night Challenge Cup tie (face-off 7pm), played an integral role on the Steelers’ 2023-24 treble-winning team, as well as the subsequent Champions Hockey League campaign which saw the Steelers reach the last 16.
His second and final season with the Steelers may have ultimately ended empty-handed in terms of silverware – the Steelers denied from retaining their regular season Elite League title on the final day of the season by the Belfast Giants – but Saucerman regards his time in Sheffield as something that took his hockey career to a “whole new level”.
The American can expect a hero's welcome when he hits the ice with his new Blaze team-mates on Saturday night, although he admits he can’t wait to get past the build-up and get on with the game itself.
“I’ve been thinking about it all training camp and this past couple of weeks or so,” said Saucerman. “I feel like I’m going to have every emotion possible.
"I obviously want to go back and enjoy the moment – I hope that I’m received well. I obviously hope my team wins but it would be strange to see Sheffield lose if that does happen.
“These are just all the emotions that come to you after you spend time somewhere special like that.
“I made great friends and had great team-mates that are still there and it will feel strange being across on the other bench.
“I think it’s the anticipation leading up to the game that is the hardest part but, once the game starts, it will be easier just to switch on and compete and I’ll be able to focus on what I need to do and what my job is for my team.”
One of the closest friendships Saucerman struck up during his time in Sheffield was that with defensive partner, Brien Diffley.
The two have remained in touch and will catch up properly with one another after the game – having no doubt come up against each other at various times on the ice earlier in the evening.
“The fans in Sheffield are super loyal and I think that is something that is amplified even more when you win trophies here, especially in that season when we won the treble,” said Diffley.
“The fans don’t take that for granted, I don’t think the organisation takes that for granted, so I’m expecting a big response from the crowd for Colton and I’m looking forward to seeing him.
"He’s been a great support to me. I had a tough summer, dealing with the loss of my mother and he was a great friend through that – but that’s kind of like the relationship we had anyway.
“In Sheffield, he was kind of, in a way, an older brother to me and guided me through not just hockey, but things outside the rink too, so I’ll never take that for granted.
“And I’m super-happy for him with the birth of his son – I know how special it is for him to be a dad.”
Saucerman and Diffley’s paths had crossed previously in their careers, but they hit it off immediately once Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox paired them together during the early part of the 2023-24 campaign
"Brien is probably one of the better human beings I have met in my life,” said Saucerman, who has started strongly for his new team, posting three goals and two assists in his first four games. “Our understanding of the game and our ability to read off each other, our communication style, how we like to play, it just seemed like it was a perfect fit from day one when we were put together.
"I’d played against him a bunch before Sheffield and knew who he was and knew he was a good guy before – but being able to be around him and meet his family, he is truly one of my better friends and I valued our time together so much.”