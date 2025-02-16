Comeback kings Sheffield Steelers claim brace of vital come-from-behind wins
Needing to win to keep the heat on leaders Belfast, Steelers produced a sensational third period to come from 2-0 down.
It wasn’t until the 47th minute that Marco Vallerand pulled a goal back before Robert Dowd equalised with 53:17 on the clock.
Dowd then ripped one into the top corner with under four minutes left to give Sheffield a first lead of the night before Patrick Watling and Brandon Whistle scored empty-netters for an emphatic footnote on the comeback.
Head coach Aaron Fox said: “It was a really important game for us tonight, our backs were against the wall if we wanted to put pressure on Belfast.”
On Saturday, the Steelers came from behind again to win 5-2 at Guildford Flames. Trailing 2-1 coming out for the third period, the Steelers cut loose with four unanswered goals, Mikko Juusola, Whistle, Dowd and Daniel Leavens all finding the net, adding to Mitchell Balmas’ earlier strike.