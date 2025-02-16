Comeback kings Sheffield Steelers claim brace of vital come-from-behind wins

Phil Harrison
By Phil Harrison

Sports Reporter

Published 16th Feb 2025, 20:09 BST
Sheffield Steelers gave their Elite League title hopes a major shot in the arm with a 5-2 come-from-behind win over Belfast Giants on Sunday night.

Needing to win to keep the heat on leaders Belfast, Steelers produced a sensational third period to come from 2-0 down.

It wasn’t until the 47th minute that Marco Vallerand pulled a goal back before Robert Dowd equalised with 53:17 on the clock.

Dowd then ripped one into the top corner with under four minutes left to give Sheffield a first lead of the night before Patrick Watling and Brandon Whistle scored empty-netters for an emphatic footnote on the comeback.

Sheffield Steelers got a big win against Belfast Giants.

Head coach Aaron Fox said: “It was a really important game for us tonight, our backs were against the wall if we wanted to put pressure on Belfast.”

On Saturday, the Steelers came from behind again to win 5-2 at Guildford Flames. Trailing 2-1 coming out for the third period, the Steelers cut loose with four unanswered goals, Mikko Juusola, Whistle, Dowd and Daniel Leavens all finding the net, adding to Mitchell Balmas’ earlier strike.

