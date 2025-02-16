Comeback kings Sheffield Steelers claim brace of vital come-from-behind wins

Sheffield Steelers gave their Elite League title hopes a major shot in the arm with a 5-2 come-from-behind win over Belfast Giants on Sunday night.

Needing to win to keep the heat on leaders Belfast, Steelers produced a sensational third period to come from 2-0 down.

It wasn’t until the 47th minute that Marco Vallerand pulled a goal back before Robert Dowd equalised with 53:17 on the clock.

Dowd then ripped one into the top corner with under four minutes left to give Sheffield a first lead of the night before Patrick Watling and Brandon Whistle scored empty-netters for an emphatic footnote on the comeback.

Sheffield Steelers got a big win against Belfast Giants.

Head coach Aaron Fox said: “It was a really important game for us tonight, our backs were against the wall if we wanted to put pressure on Belfast.”