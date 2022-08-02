Commonwealth Games: Hannah Cockroft and Lachlan Moorhead add to Yorkshire's gold medal tally in Birmingham

The Halifax-born Paralympian - who has won several paralympic, world and European titles - claimed a Games record time of 16.84s in Birmingham last night.

It was an all-English podium as Kare Adenegan claimed silver and Fabienne Andre took bronze.

Daniel Powell and Penistone’s Lachlan Moorhead both claimed gold medals for England on the second day of the Commonwealth Games judo competition at Coventry Arena.

GOLD: For Hannah Cockroft. Picture: Getty Images.

Powell took a golden score win over Gambia’s Faye Njie to claim the -73kg title while Moorhead beat Canada’s Gauthier Drapeau in the men’s -81kg division.

England won a total of five medals, with Gemma Howell taking silver in the -63kg category and bronze medals for Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown and Kelly Peterson-Pollard, while Jasmine Hacker-Jones of Wales also won bronze.

The 32-year-old Howell was denied a fairy-tale comeback after losing by golden score to Canada’s Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard.

However Howell, who has endured 10 operations due to her sport and almost retired after missing out on a place at the Rio Olympics in 2016, said she was proud of her achievement in reaching the podium.

GOLD: For Lachlan Moorhead. Picture: Getty Images.

“We’ve fought already this year and it went to eight minutes, so I always knew it was going to be a close fight,” said Howell.

“It’s always been neck-and-neck – last time it was my turn, this time she got the win. I’d have preferred it at the Commonwealths but I tried my best.