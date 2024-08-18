Cookstown Cafu named after Leeds United favourite runs at Pontefract live on ITV4

Cookstown Cafu, the horse named after former Leeds United favourite Stuart Dallas, runs at Pontefract in the Sunday Series today.

Dallas was a firm favourite of Leeds United fans during the Marcelo Bielsa days but was forced to retire from football in April, almost two years to the day since he badly broke his leg in a tackle playing for Leeds against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Dallas also made 62 appearances for Northern Ireland.

He was born in Cookstown, and the name of the horse comes from his footballing nickname, the Cookstown Cafu.

Stuart Dallas in his Leeds United playing days (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The horse, the Cookstown Cafu, is owned by Kevin Ryan who has a number of Leeds United references to the names of his horses at his Hambleton yard.

Cookstown Cafu runs in the second race at Pontefract on Sunday afternoon, the SkyBet for the Fans Handicap at 4.15, live on ITV4 as part of the SkyBet Sunday Series.