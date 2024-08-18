Cookstown Cafu named after Leeds United favourite runs at Pontefract live on ITV4
Dallas was a firm favourite of Leeds United fans during the Marcelo Bielsa days but was forced to retire from football in April, almost two years to the day since he badly broke his leg in a tackle playing for Leeds against Manchester City in the Premier League.
Dallas also made 62 appearances for Northern Ireland.
He was born in Cookstown, and the name of the horse comes from his footballing nickname, the Cookstown Cafu.
The horse, the Cookstown Cafu, is owned by Kevin Ryan who has a number of Leeds United references to the names of his horses at his Hambleton yard.
Cookstown Cafu runs in the second race at Pontefract on Sunday afternoon, the SkyBet for the Fans Handicap at 4.15, live on ITV4 as part of the SkyBet Sunday Series.
Cookstown Cafu is being backed into second favourite in the six-horse field.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.