Coventry 27 Doncaster 31 (agg 62-53): Knights’ season ends with Championship Cup exit

In a fiercely contested match, Doncaster fought relentlessly to go through and scored three excellent tries in the first half by wingers Kyle Evans on five minutes following a break by full-back Harry Davey, and in the 14th from Maliq Holden, put through after a thrilling attack involving fly half Sam Olver, centre Fraser Strachan and Davey.

Later, John Kelly charged over on 34 minutes, capitalising on work by his pack, and with Olver kicking three conversions, Doncaster led 21-14 but, overall, Coventry, scoring two tries prior to the interval, led 49-43.

Throughout the second half, both teams were neck and neck and suffered yellow cards. Coventry started the stronger, scoring a converted try, their third, plus a penalty from fly half Tony Fenner, but earlier on 61 minutes, Doncaster’s chances were boosted when they were awarded a penalty try, providing a 31-24 lead which slashed Coventry’s advantage to six points only.

Knights' Kyle Evans. Picture: Tony Johnson

An exciting Cup tie ended in Coventry’s favour effectively in the 75th with Jenner’s second penalty stretching his team’s lead to nine points and a place in the semi-finals.

However, Doncaster, who’ve enjoyed a memorable but tiring season, shouldn’t be too disappointed and can look forward to a decent summer break.

Coventry: Brown, Aspland-Robinson, James, Forsyth, Martin, Fenner, Babos, Trinder, Poole, Andrews, Tyas, Peters, Betteridge, Bainbridge, Nayalo.

Doncaster: Davey, Evans, Edwards(Margetts 64), Strachan, Holden, Olver, Dolly( Green 64), Davidson, Roberts, Ford, Kelly, Murphy, Hudson, Graham (Volpi 59), Smith.