GIVEN they currently sit fourth in the standings of Challenge Cup Group A, Aaron Fox could be forgiven for having concerns about his Sheffield Steelers’ team’s chances of making the semi-final stages..

But, ahead of tomorrow’s visit to Coventry Blaze, Fox is confident that a perfect three-game conclusion to his team’s group schedule will ensure they make the last four as one of the top seeds.

Admittedly, the Steelers would preferably have avoided Wednesday night’s 4-2 defeat at home to Nottingham Panthers - a result which took their arch-rivals above them into third in the table - but they have the time and the quality to ensure qualification to challenge for a trophy they last won as part of their 2023-24 treble campaign.

“I think we still control our own destiny to be the first overall seed in this if we win out, that would be enough to get us there,” said Fox. “That depends on a couple of other results up north, I guess - but we know what is at stake on Sunday.”

Fox has no concerns with the compete level from his players at the moment, only their quality in front of goal, something he believes let them down against the Panthers and in last week’s home league clash against Glasgow Clan.

The weekend before, Coventry headed home from their visit to the Utilita Arena with on the back of a 2-0 triumph.

“The players can actually see that they are creating opportunities,” added Fox. “It’s just that the end product has not been great right now.

“It’s just all the little things right now aren’t going our way and we’ve got to dig ourselves out of it.

“The compete level, the physical play is there and I truly believe that we’ll get this turned around and get it right.”

Confidence in the Steelers finding their range in front of goal is a view echoed by defenceman Jordon Southorn, one a number of new faces to arrive during the summer.

“We’re out-chancing teams, we’re out-shooting them – we’re just not putting the puck in the net,” said Southorn. "But we're a strong group and we have a lot of belief in ourselves.