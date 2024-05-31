HAVING spent his entire career playing in Sheffield, Curtis Warburton has spent the last two seasons broadening his horizons.

At the start of the 2022-23 season, he was part of a goaltending tandem at the newly-formed Hull Seahawks with Jordan McLaughlin, the pair brought in by head coach Matty Davies for the franchise’s first-ever season in NIHL National.

Of the two, McLaughlin got the more starts, while the pair also benefitted from training with Elite League’s Sheffield Steelers.

The following season, though, Warburton opted to try his luck further afield, ironically at his former goalie team-mate’s old club, Solway Sharks who, under head coach Martin Grubb, were the latest team starting their journey in the UK’s second tier.

But Sheffield has always been home and now Warburton has returned, taking up the offer of a two-way deal between two of his former clubs.

Feeling the benefit of plenty of ice time north of the border – Warburton posting a .858 save percentage and a 4.29 Goals Against Average in 22 starts – he will be primed to make the majority of his starts for Sheffield Steeldogs during the 2024-25 campaign – no doubt keen to establish himself as their first-choice starter.

But the affiliation with parent club the Steelers is an important part of the deal, allowing Warburton to train with both teams and, when required, try his hand at top-flight UK hockey once again.

Like the signings of Nathan Ripley and Finlay Ulrick before him in May, it is the ideal arrangement for all three parties.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: Rotherham-born Curtis Warburton will benefit from training with both Sheffield Steelers and NIHL National affiliate, Sheffield Steeldogs. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“It’s good to be back home," said Warburton who, like current GB No 1 netminder Ben Bowns, was born in Rotherham and came through the Sheffield junior system.

"This is the place where I started playing hockey and I’m excited to further my development in Sheffield.

“The aim of course is to be a Steeler eventually but, to do that, I know my performances for the Steeldogs have to be of the highest quality."

Steeldogs’ player-coach Ben Morgan, who knows Warburton from his previous stint with the Steeldogs, said he expected the 22-year-old to compete hard to establish himself as the team’s first-choice.

BACK HOME: Curtis Warburton is back in Sheffield on a two-way deal with the Steelers and the Steeldogs Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

"Curtis has gained some valuable experience in recent years since the last time we saw him in a Steeldogs jersey,” said Morgan.

“Daily training with the Steelers, alongside a starting position last season in the NIHL has done him the world of good and we look forward to seeing his game mature with us next season.

"Like all players in next season’s team, he will be in direct healthy competition for a spot. Knowing Curtis and his nature, this will be a challenge I’m sure he will relish."

Steelers’ head coach Aaron Fox, also busy putting together a roster for his team’s treble defence, said the return of Warburton to Sheffield was an obvious move for all concerned.

BUILDING BLOCKS: Sheffield Steeldogs' player-coach, Ben Morgan. Picture: Peter Best/Steeldogs Media.

“I fully understood him leaving last year to get some proper game time,” said Fox. “Now with the Steelers-Dogs relationship this is a great opportunity to get him back home and develop with both clubs.