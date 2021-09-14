Dale Gibson makes plea for better protection of jockey’s well-being

Racing's 2022 fixture list is prompting much debate and discussion.

Former rider Dale Gibson, the Professional Jockeys Association’s executive director, was speaking after it was confirmed that there will be 1,482 meetings next year – four fewer than this year.

Though he is pleased that his persistence over many years means Flat and National Hunt jockeys will each enjoy two mini-breaks during the year, he wants the British Horseracing Authority to go further.

Noting that senior Flat jockeys will have an eight-day break at the end of the 2022 Flat turf season in November, Gibson believes this is not sufficient for them to recover from a long campaign.

“It will be great if we can extend the November break in particular,” he told The Yorkshire Post. “In November, we should also be fully focused, as a sport, on the start of the National Hunt season. We will be pushing for an extension to the November break.”

He went on: “Programming the fixture list is always a difficult job and has been particularly challenging this year. While we, along with other horsemen and women, have significant concerns about the sheer volume of fixtures programmed next year, we are pleased to note improvements elsewhere in the calendar.

“The results of the comprehensive PJA Jockey welfare survey in the spring clearly pointed towards the need for longer code breaks for our members under both codes.

“With another intensive fixture list to service in 2022, the burden on all those who service it will be significant.

“There is still more to be done, but it is encouraging that the sport is slowly beginning to consider the wellbeing of the workforce when producing the fixture list.”

A new series of eight valuable Sunday meetings is one of the key developments in the 2022 fixture list.

The cards, programmed between May and August, are expected to be worth “in six figures” - with the BHA outlining its intention to support the objectives of “driving attendances, betting revenues and general interest levels, especially where those fixtures are covered by ITV”.

These include York’s season-opening Dante meeting being followed by a two-day weekend fixture on May 21 and 22 as a result of a new Sunday card on the Knavesmire.

Other developments include the staging of two floodlit all-weather fixtures (rather than just one) on each day of the Cheltenham Festival.

There will also be changes for the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday in early June to ensure a good geographical spread of fixtures over the four days, including the Epsom Derby meeting.

Some afternoon fixtures on the busiest days will not start until 3pm in a bid to boost TV viewing figures and betting revenue.

In other racing news, Fev Rover has the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket or the Prix de l’Opera at ParisLongchamp as options for the rest of the season.

Malton trainer Richard Fahey’s filly returned to her best form to chase home Jessica Harrington’s Real Appeal in the Boomerang Mile at Leopardstown on Saturday.

Having finished a close third in the 1000 Guineas, Fev Rover had subsequently disappointed twice in heavy ground - but back on a sound surface, she showed her old dash.

“There are only two real options left for her,” said Nick Bradley, who runs the syndicate which owns the filly. “There’s the Sun Chariot at Newmarket or the Prix de l’Opera on Arc weekend, which is obviously over a mile and two furlongs. As they are close together, she can only do one, so she’ll be going wherever the best ground is basically.”

Meanwhile Summerghand heads 163 entries for the Virgin Bet Ayr Gold Cup this Saturday.

David O’Meara’s popular seven-year-old sprinter has to carry a 5lb penalty for winning the Listed Hopeful Stakes at Newmarket last month.