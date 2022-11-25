Wakefield rookie Daniel Bradbury continued his fearless start to the Joburg Open by stretching his lead at the season-opening tournament.

The 23-year-old, who is playing in only his third tournament on the DP World Tour - and this on a sponsor’s invite as well - added a five-under par round of 66 to the 63 he opened the tournament with.

It was good enough to stretch his lead from one shot overnight to three strokes by the time he finished, although Casey Jarvis and Romain Langasque had reduced that to one stroke midway through the second round when play was suspended after another lightning-interrupted day.

Playing in one of the first groups out, Bradbury – who turned professional in the summer after spending five years honing his talent in the American collegiate system at Tennessee and Florida State – actually dropped a shot on the second hole.

Pacesetter: Dan Bradbury of England acknowledges the crowd on the 18th green during Day Two of the Joburg Open at Houghton GC on November 25, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

But he responded in gutsy fashion, picking up six shots through four birdies and an eagle in his next five holes.

Two more birdies at 10 and 11 were given back at 15 and 16, leaving him to rue not being further ahead.

"I thought it could be another 63 today only to make a few mistakes, but overall very, very happy,” said Bradbury, who had missed a cut and finished 13th on his previous two starts on the DP World Tour.

"Fifteen – I don’t really like that hole, or so it seems – hit a good shot in but just missed it in the wrong place and then couldn’t get down.

Dan Bradbury of England lines up a putt on the 18th green during Day Two of the Joburg Open at Houghton GC on November 25, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

"Sixteen I three-putted, again just missed it in the wrong place, and if you miss it in the wrong place on these greens with the slopes, you’re going to be in trouble.”

Asked if he could ever have dreamed of being in this position, Bradbury said: "You always dream of it, that’s what you try and do when you show up, but it is a little bit of surprise considering the preparation I had.

"It’s a very nice course, nice to have some sunshine. If you’re hitting good shots you’ll get rewarded and if not you’ll get punished.”

