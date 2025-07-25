Daniel Lloyd in SOS for sponsor despite trio of British Touring Cars race wins

The fragile nature of a racing driver’s relationship with their future has been laid bare by Daniel Lloyd of Huddersfield, who despite three race wins in the British Touring Car Championship this season, lost a major sponsor this week that puts the rest of his season in jeopardy.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lloyd, 33, has scored three wins in the Independents’ class driving for Restart Racing, to sit fourth in those standings going into next weekend’s event at Croft, the North Yorkshire course that holds significant meaning for him.

But earlier this week, Lloyd took a call that rocked his world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A long-time sponsor of mine rang to say they had to pull out immediately,” he said.

Daniel Lloyd of Huddersfield needs help going into British Touring Car Championship meet at Croft.

“So I’ve got to act fast.

“First things first, I’m fully committed to completing the season with Restart Racing and building on the progress we have made in the first half of the year, although obviously this situation is far from ideal.

“I’ve already been able to bring some new partners onboard as we prepare for racing to resume at Croft but now have a fantastic opportunity available for someone looking to get involved at a greater level, with prime space on the car for some of the biggest events on the calendar.

“These opportunities coincide with some upcoming filming that is planned with Kwik Fit for their annual BTCC documentary which opens the door for even greater levels of coverage, alongside the fact that I’m confident of us running towards the sharp end of the field across the five rounds still to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m eager to speak to anyone who may be interested in working together over the rest of the season as I work to end 2025 on a high.”

Lloyd has already had to rebuild his finances after a high-speed crash at Oulton Park three years ago left him with enormous insurance costs.

On the track, he was back behind the wheel within the month and registered a victory double at Croft.

“I fancy my chances of winning at Croft, it’s one of my favourite circuits," said Lloyd ahead of next weekend’s meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So whoever comes on board to support us should get some good coverage.”

Lloyd currently sits 14th overall in the BTCC standings, with Leeds’ Dan Cammish sat third driving for NAPA Racing UK, having taken one race win and four further podiums.