Daniel Lloyd in SOS for sponsor despite trio of British Touring Cars race wins
Lloyd, 33, has scored three wins in the Independents’ class driving for Restart Racing, to sit fourth in those standings going into next weekend’s event at Croft, the North Yorkshire course that holds significant meaning for him.
But earlier this week, Lloyd took a call that rocked his world.
“A long-time sponsor of mine rang to say they had to pull out immediately,” he said.
“So I’ve got to act fast.
“First things first, I’m fully committed to completing the season with Restart Racing and building on the progress we have made in the first half of the year, although obviously this situation is far from ideal.
“I’ve already been able to bring some new partners onboard as we prepare for racing to resume at Croft but now have a fantastic opportunity available for someone looking to get involved at a greater level, with prime space on the car for some of the biggest events on the calendar.
“These opportunities coincide with some upcoming filming that is planned with Kwik Fit for their annual BTCC documentary which opens the door for even greater levels of coverage, alongside the fact that I’m confident of us running towards the sharp end of the field across the five rounds still to come.
“I’m eager to speak to anyone who may be interested in working together over the rest of the season as I work to end 2025 on a high.”
Lloyd has already had to rebuild his finances after a high-speed crash at Oulton Park three years ago left him with enormous insurance costs.
On the track, he was back behind the wheel within the month and registered a victory double at Croft.
“I fancy my chances of winning at Croft, it’s one of my favourite circuits," said Lloyd ahead of next weekend’s meeting.
“So whoever comes on board to support us should get some good coverage.”
Lloyd currently sits 14th overall in the BTCC standings, with Leeds’ Dan Cammish sat third driving for NAPA Racing UK, having taken one race win and four further podiums.
The meeting at Croft marks start of the second half of the season.