Daniel Wiffen, born in Leeds, makes Olympic history for Ireland in the Paris pool
Wiffen made history for his country at the La Defense Arena with a stunning victory in the men’s 800 metres freestyle final.
Wiffen became Ireland’s first male medallist in the pool and third overall after Michelle Smith and Mona McSharry, who only made it on to the list on Monday with bronze in the women’s 100m breaststroke.
Although Wiffen was trailing with 50m left, he overhauled Italy’s Gregorio Paltrineri then held off a late surge from Bobby Finke of the United States to seal top spot.
Wiffen was actually born in Leeds, but moved to County Down with his parents when he was two.
He had dual citizenship but has always competed for Ireland.
