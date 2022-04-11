Danny Willett hopes to take Masters form into rest of season

The 34-year-old Yorkshireman finished in a tie for 12th on one over par, 11 shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

He added weekend rounds of 73, 73 to opening salvos of 69, 74, and having topped the leaderboard midway through the second round on Friday, his was a constant name on the first two pages of the screen over the course of the tournament.

It was a refreshing return to form for the Rotherham Golf Club member who stunned golf when he won the green jacket in 2016.

Danny Willet, of England, reacts after his putt on the seventh hole during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

“It was a good week, good fun,” said Willett, who has won three times on the European Tour since. “On the leaderboard for four days, which is always nice around here to see your name up there.

“Played really nice today. I think with some luck it could have been a really good finish, but I think one of the best Masters for a long, long time.

“The golf course really showed its teeth. Shows that you could shoot a good score earlier today if you played good golf.”

Asked why he was able to rediscover some of his old form, Willett added: “You know what, I’ve got good memories coming back to this place whenever I come back, and the game has been trending nicely in practice, and just nice to get the best finish here against one of the strongest fields of the year that we’ve played so far and in a major.

Danny Willett hits on the first fairway during the final round at the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

“Like I said, it was nice to see my name on that leaderboard all week.”

Willett is in the field for this week’s RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour and will host the Betfred British Masters on the DP World Tour for the second year running from May 5-8 at The Belfry.

He is currently not eligible for the PGA Championship (May 19-22) due to his world ranking of 128, and will need to climb inside the top 100 to secure a place at Southern Hills.

“The game could change. It’s in a nice place right now, and this week just kind of suited my eye, and the practices paid off nicely,” he said.

Scottie Scheffler celebrates after winning the 86th Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Augusta (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)