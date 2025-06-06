Danny Willett makes welcome return to contention at Canadian Open as Rory McIlroy's post Masters blues continue
The 2016 Masters champion has endured an injury-hit time since that breakthrough triumph, winning just three times since and undergoing shoulder surgery in the second half of 2023 that stalled his career.
There have been flashes of what the 37-year-old from Sheffield is capable of since, and one came at TPC Toronto on the PGA Tour, when a round of 65 put him on five-under par and into a share of ninth place after the opening round.
Willett has one top-10 finish on the PGA Tour this season, when he recorded a ninth place at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
Cristobal Del Solar and Thorbjorn Olesen each shot nine under par 61 to set the pace while the current Masters champion, Rory McIlroy, struggled to a one-over 71.
American Cameron Champ is a shot back on eight under, with compatriot Jake Knapp sitting on seven under after an opening score of seven under 63.
Irishman Shane Lowry ended the day in a four-way tie for fifth place.
Meanwhile at the KLM Open, Northallerton's Dan Brown had an eagle and four birdies in a five-under-par round of 66 that took him into early contention in Amsterdam.
Brown sits two off the lead held by Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia.
Howley Hall's Marcus Armitage had a 69 while Wakefield's Dan Bradbury sits at one over par following a 72 and Rotherham's Ben Schmidt a 73.
Alex Fitzpatrick and John Parry have work to do to make the cut after opening with 74s, while Joe Dean had a 75 and US Open-bound Sam Bairstow a 76.