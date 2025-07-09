Danny Willett, Sam Bairstow and Dan Bradbury at last chance saloon for Open at Renaissance Club

As well as a title that brings recognition on the PGA Tour as well as the DP World Tour, there is another huge incentive for a host of players competing at the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in Berwick this week.

Namely, a spot in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush next week, with this co-sanctioned event in Berwick representing the final chance to get there.

The last three spots are available in the field for the 153rd Open with a handful of players from Yorkshire all chasing the opportunity.

Sheffield’s Sam Bairstow, inset, nearly had one sewn up nine days ago but lost in a play-off at final qualifying at West Lancs.

Danny Willett at the recent RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (Picture: Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Wakefield’s Dan Bradbury got into the last two Opens via a win and a third place at the Joburg Open and very nearly qualified via the Italian Open two weeks ago.

But he has left it to the last minute this time, as have Alex Fitzpatrick, Joe Dean and even Danny Willett, whose major exemptions for winning the Masters nine years ago have run out.

Matt Fitzpatrick, John Parry and last week’s BMW International winner Dan Brown are already in the field for Portrush and will look to hone their links games in Berwick.

They are joined by one of the best fields to assemble at a British golf tournament outside a major, one that includes Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and defending Open champion Xander Schauffele.

Sam Bairstow has reached the last chance to make it to next week's Open (Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

“If I wanted to just do preparation (for the Open), I would have gone and played some other golf courses for fun,” said world No 1 Scheffler, who is on a run of nine consecutive top-10 finishes.

“Tournament golf is a little bit different – being here in the right conditions, in the wind, getting used to the time (difference) and stuff like that.

“This is an important tournament for me and is a tournament I want to play well in.”

McIlroy, who won the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023 and then finished tied fourth last year, added: “I don’t think I started out too well here, but I have learned how to play the course a little bit better.

“Obviously I had that great finish in 2023, then played well again last year.”

McIlroy revealed he was happy to be away from the grind of the PGA Tour after struggling since his momentous Masters win in April.