Danny Willett, Sam Bairstow and Dan Bradbury at last chance saloon for Open at Renaissance Club
Namely, a spot in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush next week, with this co-sanctioned event in Berwick representing the final chance to get there.
The last three spots are available in the field for the 153rd Open with a handful of players from Yorkshire all chasing the opportunity.
Sheffield’s Sam Bairstow, inset, nearly had one sewn up nine days ago but lost in a play-off at final qualifying at West Lancs.
Wakefield’s Dan Bradbury got into the last two Opens via a win and a third place at the Joburg Open and very nearly qualified via the Italian Open two weeks ago.
But he has left it to the last minute this time, as have Alex Fitzpatrick, Joe Dean and even Danny Willett, whose major exemptions for winning the Masters nine years ago have run out.
Matt Fitzpatrick, John Parry and last week’s BMW International winner Dan Brown are already in the field for Portrush and will look to hone their links games in Berwick.
They are joined by one of the best fields to assemble at a British golf tournament outside a major, one that includes Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler and defending Open champion Xander Schauffele.
“If I wanted to just do preparation (for the Open), I would have gone and played some other golf courses for fun,” said world No 1 Scheffler, who is on a run of nine consecutive top-10 finishes.
“Tournament golf is a little bit different – being here in the right conditions, in the wind, getting used to the time (difference) and stuff like that.
“This is an important tournament for me and is a tournament I want to play well in.”
McIlroy, who won the Genesis Scottish Open in 2023 and then finished tied fourth last year, added: “I don’t think I started out too well here, but I have learned how to play the course a little bit better.
“Obviously I had that great finish in 2023, then played well again last year.”
McIlroy revealed he was happy to be away from the grind of the PGA Tour after struggling since his momentous Masters win in April.
“The one thing I would say about the last couple of weeks is I felt like I could detach a little bit more and sort of hide in a way,” he said.