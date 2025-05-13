Dante Festival: Inisherin returns for York challenge

A groundsman makes the final cut to the turf along the home straight ahead of the Dante Festival. Picture: James Hardisty

Connections of Inisherin are confident the exciting sprinter is stronger than ever ahead of his seasonal reappearance in the 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes on Wednesday.

One of the most visually impressive winners of the entire week at Royal Ascot last summer when dominating the Commonwealth Cup, Kevin Ryan’s charge was subsequently beaten into fifth place in the July Cup at Newmarket before disappointing in Haydock’s Sprint Cup in September.

The Shamardal colt will head to York for his first start in seven months on the opening day of the Dante Festival and Adam Ryan, assistant to his father, said: “We’re very happy with him and this was the obvious starting point for the year. We’re looking forward to seeing him back in action.

“He’s a very straightforward horse and he looks a lot more mature and has strengthened up a lot, so we’re very excited by him. He had a lot of racing in a short space of time last year and was still learning. I actually think he ran a bit better than the results on his last two runs as he probably didn’t handle Newmarket and the ground was very tacky at Haydock.

Anthea Leigh, Racing Manager and Raceday Clerk of the Course, tests the going ahead of the Dante Festival at York. Picture: James Hardisty.

“They’ll have the ground perfect at York, William Derby and his team always do a great job with it.”

Inisherin has undergone a minor wind operation, described as “something of nothing” by Ryan, since his last run and will be partnered by Ryan Moore for the first time on the Knavesmire. “Ryan Moore is arguably the greatest of all time and any time he is on board is a bonus,” said Ryan.

Inisherin’s rivals include a trio of Karl Burke-trained runners in Night Raider, Elite Status and Marshman.

One-time Classic contender Night Raider confirmed himself a sprinter of some potential when registering successive all-weather wins in the autumn, while dual Group Three scorer Elite Status was down the field in two Group Ones at the end of last season.

Elizabeth Anderson, marketing assistant, next to a new racehorse sculpture made from scrap metal at York. Picture: James Hardisty.

Yorkshire-based Burke said: “I think Night Raider is a Group One sprinter in the making. He’s got to prove that he does it on grass, but I have no doubt that he will.

“He’s a lovely, big, scopey horse. He’s probably quick enough for five furlongs, but he obviously stays six and he’s actually won two small races over seven, so he’s got a lot going for him.

“Elite Status is another we’re hoping can develop into a Group One horse. He’s a very good horse, he probably wouldn’t have the natural speed that Night Raider’s got, but he stays the six very strongly.”

The Spigot Lodge trio is completed by Marshman, who is hard fit from a winter campaign.

“Marshman was a bit of a last-minute theme but, with the low entry, he takes his chance,” Burke added.

“He’s very fit, obviously. He probably prefers a little bit slower ground.”