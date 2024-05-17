VAUBAN will look put Melbourne Cup disappointment behind him and tee up a return to Royal Ascot in today’s Boodles Yorkshire Cup.

Willie Mullins’ top-class hurdler pulverised his rivals in the Copper Horse Handicap at the summer showpiece meeting last year before proving his worth at Pattern level in the Group Three Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown.

The Rich Ricci-owned six-year-old was subsequently sent off favourite to win Australia’s biggest race three months later, but was a spent force early in the home straight in the hands of Ryan Moore and passed the post a well beaten 14th.

Having been given plenty of time to recover from his trip across the globe, Vauban reappears in the Group Two feature on day three of the Dante Festival, with the trainer’s son and assistant Patrick hoping he can prove himself a genuine Gold Cup contender on the Knavesmire.

FRONT-RUNNER: Vauban ridden and Ryan Moore win the Copper Horse Handicap during day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Picture: John Walton/PA

“Vauban had a nice break after going to Australia, he’s in good shape and hopefully he’s ready to start another Flat campaign,” said Mullins.

“Melbourne didn’t happen for him last year unfortunately, but he’s ready to start back, probably on the road to Ascot and maybe a crack at the Gold Cup.

“This looks an ideal place to start, it’s a very competitive race and there’s a few of them that look quite closely matched.

“We’re hoping for a good run and we think it will bring him forward.”

AHEAD OF THE PACK: True Cyan ridden by David Egan wins the Blandford Bloodstock Maiden Fillies' Stakes at Newmarket. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

William Buick will be on board Vauban for the first time, with Moore committed to partner Tower Of London for Aidan O’Brien.

The four-year-old has enjoyed a productive winter abroad having landed the Red Sea Turf Handicap in Riyadh and the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan.

Moore (pictured) told Betfair: “I always thought a lot of him at three but he is really blossoming now. He shaped like a Group One-winning stayer in waiting when winning at Meydan last time, so I’d hope and expect he will be going close here, even under his 3lb penalty.

“It’s a tough Group Two, and he will need to progress again to win this, but this is an exciting horse for the season.”

Elsewhere, Roger Varian is riding on a crest of the wave with his fillies and his more circumspect approach with True Cyan could pay dividends in the Sky Bet Fillies’ Stakes.

The KHK Racing-owned daughter of No Nay Never made the perfect start in a Newmarket maiden last autumn and was not disgraced when fourth in the Nell Gwyn when returning to the Rowley Mile for her second start.

She was left in the 1000 Guineas until the declaration stage and that decision could prove a smart move as the Carlburg Stables inmate now challenges for Listed honours, with her team buoyed by recent Classic results both home and abroad.

“I think she will run well and she has trained really nicely since the Nell Gwyn,” said Varian. “That form is starting to look good with the third (Kathmandu) being second in the French Guineas and the first two (Pretty Crystal and Dance Sequence) not being disgraced behind our horse in our Guineas.