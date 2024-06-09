DAVE PHILLIPS says it was time to put family first and the right moment to come ‘home’ after signing a two-year deal with Hull Seahawks.

Having enjoyed one of the most successful and illustrious careers in British ice hockey over the last 20 years or so – one that has taken in spells in America, Denmark, Hungary, even Australia – the Great Britain international defenceman has come full circle back to where it all began for him as a youngster.

The two-year deal for Hull-born Phillips – one that also sees him take on the role of assistant coach – is a serious statement of intent from the Seahawks and the right-hander’s one-time team-mate and long-time friend, Matty Davies, the team’s head coach.

Last season – their second only campaign – the Seahawks came close to lifting their first piece of silverware when finishing runners-up in the NIHL National Cup, coupled with a fourth-place regular season finish in the league.

By adding Phillips, 36, they are making a big leap in terms of bringing a trophy back to East Yorkshire at some point in 2024-25.

Some people will question why Phillips has opted to drop down to the UK’s second tier, particularly after there was still plenty of interest at Elite League level and, by all accounts, he had enjoyed such a good year in a third spell with the Belfast Giants.

For the player, though, it was quite simple. After years of making decisions designed to advance his career, he believes it is time to put his family first.

Yes, he may be deep into the second half of his senior career, but the impressive performances for GB against the likes of Canada, Finland and Czechia in the recent World Championships, prove there is still plenty more hockey left in Phillips.

BACK HOME: Dave Phillips - pictured above in action for Belfast Giants last season - has returned to his hometown in a two-year deal with Hull Seahawks in the NIHL National. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

“There were a couple of Elite League teams who were interested and it took a while for me to wrap my head around what I wanted to do but, ultimately, I’ve put my family first,” said Phillips.

“I could have maybe kept playing for another couple of years in the Elite League but I’ve played this game a long time and had a long career at what I believe has been a high level and they’ve had to sacrifice a lot for me as a family in order for me to do that.

“I feel it is time I put them first in these decisions. I’m honest enough to admit that when you’re young you make a lot of your decisions solely for your career - now it’s time for me to make a decision on what is best for my family.

“Being in Belfast last season, I was away from my family a lot and it was tough being away from them. I wanted to be closer to home.”

TOP-FLIGHT: Dave Phillips impressed for Great Britain during the recent World Championships in Czechia Picture: Dean Woolley.

Having come through the junior system, hockey in his hometown is something that has always remained close to Phillips’s heart – whether it be while wearing a Hull jersey or when returning as an opponent.

Off-seasons have always been spent at home to East Yorkshire, while his six and a bit seasons with Sheffield Steelers meant he was never far away.

Having remained close to Davies over the years and seeing what h is close friend has already achieved with the Seahawks in such a short space of time, Phillips would love nothing more than to help bring silverware back to Hull Ice Arena.

“Hull is the team where I first started off, I grew up here, I’m a Hull lad,” he added. “I feel like I can still play at a good level and I feel like I owe it to them not to just come back and play when I’m past it, or I’m on my last legs.

DELIGHT: Hull Seahawks' head coach, Matty Davies. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

“I feel like my legs are still there, that I can still play well and to a high level and, hopefully, I can help the team and make a difference next season.

“I feel I can give the team a lot of good years yet. It’s a place that is still close to my heart.

“And so it would be massive if we could win something. It doesn’t matter what team you are playing on, that’s always the goal – to win trophies.

