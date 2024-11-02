DAVE PHILLIPS insists Hull Seahawks intend to keep up their entertaining brand of hockey in order to maintain the big crowds turning out to see them on home ice.

The Seahawks boast a 100 per cent record at Hull Ice Arena in NIHL National, form which has put them third in the regular season standings.

Today sees them look to maintain that perfect run in front of their own fans when they welcome Peterborough Phantoms in the first of a double-header weekend against Slava Koulikov’s team.

Phillips is confident they can, the Great Britain international being impressed with the crowds that have turned out for home games so far this season, the Seahawks averaging just under 1,300 per game, with 1,473 turning out for last Sunday’s 6-1 rout of Berkshire Bees.

“You have to give credit to all the people working on the marketing and commercial side of it to get the crowds that we have been getting,” said Phillips.

“The average attendance is right up there, they’ve really hit the ground running in that sense, the jerseys and the merchandise. Every home game the atmosphere has been great - it has felt like they’ve been sellouts.

“We’ve just got to keep producing on the ice, making sure we’re winning our home games and being entertaining because that is what brings people back.

“Success on the ice always attracts bigger crowds, people like to watch winning teams - no matter what level, what sport.”

KEEP IT UP: Hull Seahawks have been attracting big crowds at home this season. Picture: Adam Everitt/Seahawks Media.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Steeldogs will look to build on the 5-2 win they enjoyed over Hull on Tuesday night when they visit an improving Bristol Pitbulls.