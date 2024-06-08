David Goffin of Belgium is scheduled to return to Ilkley this summer (Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The sight of David Goffin’s name on the entry list for next week’s Lexus Ilkley Trophy is validation of the growing stature of the north of England’s premier tennis event.

That is the viewpoint of tournament director Rik Smith after revealing his delight that the Belgian veteran who reached as high as No 7 in the world and the quarter-finals of three of the four grand slams is intending to come back to the idyllic spa town tournament for a Wimbledon tune-up.

“It’s a testament to the tournament that a player of his quality and his career is coming back to Ilkley for a second time,” Smith tells the Yorkshire Post ahead of Ilkley’s eighth staging of an LTA grass court event.

“He must have enjoyed it last year, he obviously didn’t have the success he wanted but is still seeing it as a tournament he wants to take part in in what will be his lead in to Wimbledon.”

Ilkley-bound Denis Shapovalov of Canada in action at the French Open (Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images)

There are two other high-profile names on the men’s ATP Challenger event alongside Goffin - former Wimbledon semi-finalists Richard Gasquet of France and Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

“Probably the biggest name this year is someone who has been around tennis for many years in Richard Gasquet, a fantastic name to be coming here,” continues Smith.

“And part of the reason we’ve got someone like Dennis Shapavalov is because he is engaged to Mirjam Bjorklund who is our ladies champion of last year.

“Mirjam is hopeful she’ll get a wildcard or get in as an alternate to the tournament again this year, and she was fond of it last year, not only winning it but how good the event was, the quality of the grass. And now she’s promoted it to her partner and that’s part of the reason he’ll be playing in it this year.

“That’s what we want, that positive feedback, and we have been getting it over the last few years.”

On the women’s side, the ITF 100 event, talented Americans Claire Lui and Katie Volynets will provide stern opposition for British rising star Lily Miyazi with all three and rest of the entrants hoping to use Ilkley as solid preparation for Wimbledon qualifying.

So why does Smith believe that Ilkley’s reputation is growing?

“It’s not just the quality of the grass which is improving year on year but the strength of the event,” he replied.

“We do attract very large spectator numbers for this level of event, where usually throughout the year at Challenger Series or the ITF 100s there isn’t often lots of spectators.

“And we have pretty large crowds - that benefits the tournament but also the players, it gives them someone to get behind.”

Indeed, capacity and ticket sales are growing year on year. Smith explains: “Incrementally from 2022 we’ve gone from a centre court capacity of 800 to 1,100 to now 1,500.

“Again we’ve sold out for the last two days already, we’re 70 per cent up on ticket sales year on year, so the demand is there and there’s still scope to increase it.”

The Lexus Ilkley Trophy runs from Saturday June 15 to Sunday July 23.