Twice Wimbledon quarter-finalist David Goffin won a long-awaited first grass court title at the Ilkley Trophy while Canada's Rebecca Marino triumphed in the women's singles.

Goffin, 33, was once ranked seven in the world and will move back into the world's top 100 after victory in West Yorkshire.

“It means a lot because I didn’t win a trophy for a long time now,” Goffin said after his 6-4 6-2 victory over Frenchman Harold Mayot.

“I’m really pleased to lift the trophy and I’m really happy because, not only the tournament, but the level was there.

David Goffin of Belgium won the Ilkley Trophy (Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

I had some good results on grass, it’s a surface that I really like. I had a lot of finals in the 500 and 250, and then in the Challenger I finally have the trophy.

“That surface means a lot to me, and it proves again that I’m a grass court player.”

The first set proved tricky against 22-year-old Mayot, who dispatched another former World No 7 in Richard Gasquet earlier in the week.

Mayot, who sits at a world rank of 125, persevered after losing his serve, putting Goffin under pressure in a long deuce game and eventually converting a break point with a deep ball into the Belgian’s backhand corner to force a wide miss.

Goffin responded instantly by setting up two break points and taking the second with an aggressive return which brought out a forehand error from Mayot for 5-4 with a break of serve.

The experienced star followed up with a comfortable hold finished with a drop shot to take the first set 6-4.

A strong wind came in and it was the young Frenchman who seemed to struggle more, making numerous double faults in the second set.

Goffin found two breaks of serve with aggressive returns while Mayot approached the net, the first passing the 22-year-old and the second forcing a volley miss.

The six-time champion on the ATP tour got over the line in one hour 20 minutes by following a big serve with a forehand winner on match point.

On his performance in the final, Goffin added: “With the wind blowing in every direction, it was tough.

“The level was not as good as the rest of the week for both, but we just had to stay calm, to stay focused on what we do.

“At the end I managed to deal with the wind, stay focused, and to finish with a good service game.

“I think the first set was the key because I was a break up, and then I lost my serve at 4-3, then I broke him again.

“When you lost the first set and you’re like ‘it’s tough with the wind, I cannot be precise,’ I think it was tough to him to stay focused.”

While the traditional Wimbledon wildcard for the Ilkley champion is not available this year, meaning Goffin will have to qualify, his new position back inside the top 100 is good enough for direct entry into future Grand Slams.

“It’s just the consequences of the level I played,” he explained.

“I’m not focused on the ranking, I’m focused on what I have to do in every match.

“The level I have to play. The work I have to do. That’s what I did the last few weeks and months to try to come back to that level and it pays off already.”

Finals day started with the women’s singles where it took three sets for Marino to overcome France’s Jessika Ponchet.

Going into the match side-by-side in the rankings at 143 (Ponchet) and 144 (Marino), the 33-year-old’s big-serving proved effective in the end.

Ponchet, 27, took advantage of a loose service game from the Canadian early in the opening set, but could not find a way to break in the second or decider, while former world number 38 Marino stepped up her return game.

After her 4-6 6-1 6-4 victory in one hour 35 minutes, Marino said: “I felt like I started a bit slow coming out, maybe I was a little fatigued from the long match yesterday.

“I definitely found my rhythm, found my serve, and I’m really proud of the way I was able to turn around and take the match away.

“I wanted to play free and true to my style, dictating. I felt like, in the first set, I wasn’t quite there.

“So second set, definitely honed in on that, got my energy up, and I think that made the difference.”