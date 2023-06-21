David Goffin crashes out of Ilkley Trophy but gets Wimbledon wildcard lifeline

Charles Broom and Sonay Kartal are the last Brits standing in singles action at the Ilkley Trophy, as both progressed into the quarter-finals with wins on day five of the event.

Twenty-five-year-old Broom came into the tournament as a qualifier, with a world ranking of 435, and secured his third top-200 win of the week, beating Italian Raul Brancaccio in straight sets.

Following his 6-1 6-4 victory, the Hertfordshire man said: “I came out and played a really good first set.

“I’m really happy with how that went, and then even at the start of the second, I thought I was on top of him early.

Too hot to handle: It was a day of mixed fortunes for Belgian David Goffin who exited the Ilkley Trophy before finding out he was back at Wimbledon (Picture: Getty Images)

“I had a little bit of an unfortunate slip at 5-4 in the first point, I thought ‘maybe this could get close,’ but I served really well that last game, served well the whole match, so that was definitely key today.

“I think just a few things clicked this week. I’m serving a little bit better and just taking my opportunities, which I maybe hadn’t done in a few of my previous matches.

“It’s all coming together nicely. It’s definitely a confidence boost going into what’s to come.”

After missing out in the first batch of Wimbledon wildcards, Broom admitted that he has one eye on the Ilkley title for which a wildcard is awarded, adding: “I think on most grass courts, I’m going to have a chance, especially if I serve well.

Defending champion Dalma Galfi of Hungary is through to the second round at Ilkley (Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images for LTA)

“I’m hoping I can do really well and maybe make it all the way to win the title. I’ve heard there’s a wildcard for main draw. Why not?

“I think there might be one for me in qualifying, but I’m just concentrating on this week, playing as well as I can, and trying to get as far as I can.”

Brighton-born Kartal, 21, who will play Wimbledon qualifiers as a wildcard, is one win away from matching her impressive run to the semi-final in Ilkley last year.

Ranked 303 by the WTA, Kartal secured a 7-5 6-1 victory over 187-ranked 20-year-old Elsa Jacquemot of France.

East Yorkshire’s Johannus Monday saw his Ilkley campaign come to an end with defeat in the first round of the men’s doubles to Dutch pair Gijs Brouwer and Jesper De Jong.

Isabelle Lacy, 16, of Surrey was defeated after a tight three-set battle with Spain’s Aliona Bolsova, who is the tournament’s fifth seed at a world ranking of 110.

Scotland’s Anna Brogan, 25, was defeated in three sets in a long-delayed first round match against American qualifier Katrina Scott.

Former world number 7 David Goffin was beaten in three sets on the day he was announced as a main draw wildcard for Wimbledon.

The 32-year-old Belgian, who is a two-time quarter-finalist at Wimbledon, including at last year’s tournament, lost to Chinese qualifier Juncheng Shang 6-1 6-7(1-7) 6-4 in the second round.