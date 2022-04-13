David Grace falls one win short of qualifying for snooker’s World Championships at the Crucible

Leeds potter David Grace fell at the final qualifying hurdle to reach the Crucible in the Betfred World Championship.

By Richard Hercock
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 9:00 pm

The 36-year-old had already beaten Iulian Boiko and Xiao Guodong to reach the final qualifying round at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

But the world No 58 suffered a 10-6 defeat to Welshman Jackson Page.

The consolation prize for Grace is he banks £15,000 – his biggest pay day of the season – and retains his Tour card for next season.

Snooker player David Grace came up one win short of the World Championship (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Page will be making his Crucible debut, alongside Iran’s Hossein Vafaei, who beat Sheffield-based Lei Peifan, 18, 10-9.

The first round draw for the Crucible – which includes Yorkshireman Ashley Hugill – takes place Thursday morning at 11am.

David Grace in action against Kyren Wilson on day two of the Betfred Snooker World Championships at the Crucible Theatre in 2017 (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)
Sheffield