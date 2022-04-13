David Grace falls one win short of qualifying for snooker’s World Championships at the Crucible

The 36-year-old had already beaten Iulian Boiko and Xiao Guodong to reach the final qualifying round at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.
But the world No 58 suffered a 10-6 defeat to Welshman Jackson Page.
The consolation prize for Grace is he banks £15,000 – his biggest pay day of the season – and retains his Tour card for next season.
Page will be making his Crucible debut, alongside Iran’s Hossein Vafaei, who beat Sheffield-based Lei Peifan, 18, 10-9.
The first round draw for the Crucible – which includes Yorkshireman Ashley Hugill – takes place Thursday morning at 11am.