The meeting takes on added significance for the 42-year-old after he missed last year’s fixture as he recovered from serious neck injuries suffered in a fall.

The wily veteran’s high-profile rides include the progressive Galvin in the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup – and a potential reunion with dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll in the Glenfarclas Cross County Chase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is likely to be Tiger Roll’s final race after owners Gigginstown House Stud withdrew the Aintree legend from next month’s Randox Grand National in high dudgeon over the veteran horse’s handicap mark.

Davy Russell won the 2018 and 2019 Grand Nationals on Tiger Roll.

The peerless Russell partnered Tiger Roll to his National triumphs in 2018 and 2019 – but he was only in the saddle for the first of the wonderhorse’s five Cheltenham Festival victories (2014 Triumph Hurdle).

Russell also has more Festival winners to his name – 25 – than any other current rider and credits the late Murphy, who died in September 2019, for shaping him into the jockey that he is today.

The Murphy-trained Joes Edge and Naiad Du Misselot both triumphed at Cheltenham for Russell in the rider’s early years.

“Ferdy and I had some great days and we had some good success at the Festival. He was the one person who moulded me in to the jockey I’ve become,” he told Racing TV.

Davy Russell has paid a fulsome tribute to the late North Yorkshire trainer Ferdy Murphy ahead of this year's Cheltenham Festival.

“Winning the Gold Cup on Lord Windermere (2014) is the pinnacle, just the way the place is designed, the crowd is on top of you. Also the walkway, sometimes it’s very long but other times you want to go all the way up to Cleeve Hill.

“I’ve had a couple of falls recently so I haven’t ridden as much as I would have liked, I was a little sore, I’m not as young as I used to be so I just wanted to make sure I got there in one piece.”

Having won a Triumph Hurdle, National Hunt Chase and the Cross Country three times, Tiger Roll is aiming to join Quevega as a six-time Festival winner and Russell would love to be on board the Gordon Elliott-trained horse.

“Tiger Roll is a very special horse to me, I’ve put my hand up to ride him, whether it comes to fruition we’ll see,” he said. “He’s been brilliant all through my career, but I haven’t ridden him that many times. He’s in great order.”

Davy Russell (yellow cap) won the 2014 Gold Cup on the Jim Culloty-trained Lord Windermere.

Russell and Elliott also team up with the well-fancied Galvin in the Gold Cup after the horse won Leopardstown’s Grade One Savills Chase over Christmas.

“Galvin is in good form, shaping up well but it’s a tough Gold Cup,” he said. “It’s so difficult there, I know what it’s like to ride no winners and I know what it’s like to ride a couple. I just don’t want a mistake, I don’t want to leave anything behind me.

“I’d be happy if I can get on the plane going home and I can say I left it all out there, that’s all I can hope. I’m in a lovely position riding for a very good team and now it’s up to me to do my bit.”

Lisnagar Oscar will bid to regain his Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle crown next Thursday in custom silks representing the national flag of Ukraine.