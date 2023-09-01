Sheffield Sharks have added forward Zach Walton to their squad for the upcoming season.

Sharks, who tip-off the 2023/24 British Basketball League season on the road at Newcastle Eagles on September 14, have added the 26-year-old American who has played in Germany and Georgia, to bring experience to their roster.

Head coach Atiba Lyons said: “Zach brings a dynamic skill set that will undoubtedly enhance our team’s performance.

"His versatility and ability to create opportunities on the court make him a valuable asset.”

Zach Walton is joining Sheffield Sharks of the British Basketball League (Picture: courtesy of Sheffield Sharks)

During his time with Mega Tbilisi in Georgia, Walton averaged 11.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game, demonstrating his multi-faceted game.

He said: “I am excited for the opportunity to play in the British Basketball League and make my mark on the court.