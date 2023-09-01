Deadline Day done deal: Sheffield add versatile American forward
Sharks, who tip-off the 2023/24 British Basketball League season on the road at Newcastle Eagles on September 14, have added the 26-year-old American who has played in Germany and Georgia, to bring experience to their roster.
Head coach Atiba Lyons said: “Zach brings a dynamic skill set that will undoubtedly enhance our team’s performance.
"His versatility and ability to create opportunities on the court make him a valuable asset.”
During his time with Mega Tbilisi in Georgia, Walton averaged 11.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game, demonstrating his multi-faceted game.
He said: “I am excited for the opportunity to play in the British Basketball League and make my mark on the court.
"The level of competition and the passion for basketball in the UK is growing, and I’m ready to bring my experience and energy to the Sharks.”