'Deeply disappointed': Sports react to news they have been axed from 2026 Commonwealth Games

The governing bodies of hockey and squash have expressed disappointment that their sports’ history and relevance across the Commonwealth nations has been overlooked following their omission from the scaled-down 2026 Games in Glasgow.

The two core sports that have been involved in every Commonwealth Games going back to the last century, have been dropped along with diving, triathlon and badminton as part of organisers’ cost-cutting to at least keep the Games on.

Glasgow stepped in after the Australian state of Victoria withdrew last year and its hosting has now been officially confirmed along with the 10 sports which will feature. Athletics and swimming are included as compulsory sports alongside track cycling, gymnastics, netball, weightlifting, boxing, judo, bowls and 3×3 basketball.

There will also be integrated para events in six of those sports – athletics, swimming, track cycling, weightlifting, bowls and basketball.

Gold Medallist James Willstrop, of Yorkshire, left, and Declan James of Team England celebrate winning the squash men's doubles gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

All events will be hosted across four venues within an eight-mile corridor – the Scotstoun Stadium, Tollcross International Swimming Centre, the Emirates Arena, including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and the Scottish Event Campus (SEC). The estimated 3,000 athletes who will compete, plus support staff, will be housed in hotels during the Games which will run from July 23 to August 2.

Rugby sevens, T20 cricket and table tennis have also been dropped. But it is in sports like hockey and squash where the biggest impact will be felt.

Commonwealth Games Scotland chairman Ian Reid cited the fact hockey would require an additional venue to the four they plan to use, “plus the huge number of athletes we would have to accommodate” as the reasons why it has missed out.

But an England Hockey spokesperson said: “We are disappointed… it is a decision that overlooks a sport with a proud history and strong presence across Commonwealth nations. We have a long history of success at the Commonwealth Games. We will miss being part of the action but understand that tough decisions have to be made.

Out: Nathan Ephraums and Edward Ockenden of Team Australia during the men's hockey gold medal match at Birmingham 2022, but the sport is out of the 2026 Games in Glasgow. (PictureL Elsa/Getty Images)

“We remain hopeful that future organisers will restore hockey to the Games, where it has long thrived and inspired.”

The blow for squash comes just months after it finally won its decades-long battle to be involved in the Olympic programme, in LA 2028. Squash is a sport that has a thriving scene in Yorkshire and has produced Commonwealth Games champions in Nick Matthew and James Willstrop, pictured.

In a joint statement, the World Squash Federation (WSF) and Scottish Squash read: “Despite having existing infrastructure in place at Scotstoun following a fantastic squash competition at the Glasgow 2014 Games, it is disappointing that squash was not submitted.”

