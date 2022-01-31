Defeats have different meanings for Leeds Tykes and Rotherham Titans

Charlie Venables: On target for Leeds Tykes in National One but they came up short against Sale FC. (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Their hard-earned losing bonus point saw them climb above Darlington Mowden Park who lost heavily, and the Yorkshire side are now within sight of mid-table.

The visitors drew first blood with full-back Jack Metcalf crossing after just seven minutes and stand-off James Robins adding the conversion, but Leeds full-back Charlie Venables kicked penalties on 15 and 24 minutes to keep the Tykes within touching distance.

Second-row Jake Barron added Sale’s second try on 34 minutes which Robins also improved, but early in the second half centre Harry Robinson dashed in for Leeds’ first try of the match, and Venables’ conversion brought them to within one point at 14-13.

However, Robins’ last-minute penalty for Sale proved to be the only further score of the match and the Manchester outfit were relieved to take the win.

Hull continued their march to the National Two (North) title with an emphatic 60-10 home victory over Tynedale.

Wingers Mike Adlard and Keane Naylor scored two tries each in the rout, with others coming from No 8 Will Hall, captain Cameron Curry, centre Isefo Turaga, full-back Reece Dean, prop Ben Bootham and Steve McColl.

Stand-off Simon Humberstone kicked three conversions and Dean one.

Rotherham Titans’ title hopes suffered a blow when they lost out 21-17 at rivals Fylde.

Two tries in the final ten minutes secured the South Yorkshire side a losing bonus point, but it wasn’t enough to take the lead after a hard-fought clash.

The first half saw just three penalties – all from Fylde stand-off Greg Smith – but shortly after play resumed the Titans got on the scoreboard with centre Harry Dunne racing in to make it 9-5.

However, Fylde ran in tries on 52 and 63 minutes from scrum-half Matthew Sturgess and winger Hadfield to take a 21-5 lead.

Rotherham No 8 Callum Bustin narrowed the gap with a 69th-minute try and added another ten minutes later which full-back Matthew Minogue converted, but it wasn’t enough to take the win.

Hull Ionians ran in seven tries on their way to a 47-14 win over Yorkshire rivals Harrogate.

Two tries from prop Ben Bell were both converted by centre Lewis Minikin which helped Ionians to a 14-0 lead at half-time, but after the break the scoring only increased.

Centre Josh Britton claimed one in the 41st minute, Minikin converting to make it 21-0 to the hosts. However, Harrogate hit back with Ionians a man down as Joe Makin was in the sin bin. Replacement Declan Thompson scored twice in quick succession, both converted by stand-off Rory Macnab to make it 21-14. But normal service soon resumed for the East Yorkshire side.

Bell completed his hat-trick on 57 minutes, and others came from Britton, second-row Makin and full-back Jack Townend, Minikin converting three of them for a 47-14 win. Wharfedale enjoyed a 38-24 win at Blaydon. Right-winger Rian Hamilton scored four tries while their others came from scrum-half Henry Macnab and winger Bradley Viner. Stand-off Tom Davidson kicked four conversions.

Scrum-half Sam Down’s try and a conversion and penalty from stand-off Mark Ireland was enough for Sheffield Tigers to win 10-7 at home against Chester, while Huddersfield were 22-17 winners at Luctonians.

Otley suffered their first North Premier defeat of the season, losing 27-11 at title-chasing Blackburn.

York took a losing bonus point from their 27-21 loss at Wirral, while Sandal were beaten 23-14 by visitors Macclesfield.