Delivery driver Joe Dean leads Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed in chase of Open de Espana title
The former Morrisons delivery driver, 30, who has recorded second-place finishes in Kenya and Holland already on his debut season among the continent’s elite, holds that position again after firing a six-under-par round of 65 at the Open de Espana.
That sends him into the weekend trailing home player Angel Hidalgo by four shots, after the Spaniard added a 67 to his opening 65 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.
In a four-way group on five under sit John Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, and Patrick Reed, who won the green jacket five years earlier, as well as Sam Bairstow, another DP World Tour rookie from Sheffield looking for his first victory.
Harrogate’s John Parry, who was promoted to the DP World Tour last week after his third Challenge Tour win of the year, has made the weekend on one-under par.