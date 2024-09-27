Delivery driver Joe Dean leads Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed in chase of Open de Espana title

Sheffield’s Joe Dean leads a chasing pack including two former Masters winners as he steps up his bid for a maiden win in his rookie season on the DP World Tour.

The former Morrisons delivery driver, 30, who has recorded second-place finishes in Kenya and Holland already on his debut season among the continent’s elite, holds that position again after firing a six-under-par round of 65 at the Open de Espana.

That sends him into the weekend trailing home player Angel Hidalgo by four shots, after the Spaniard added a 67 to his opening 65 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

In a four-way group on five under sit John Rahm, the 2023 Masters champion, and Patrick Reed, who won the green jacket five years earlier, as well as Sam Bairstow, another DP World Tour rookie from Sheffield looking for his first victory.

