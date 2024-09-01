FIRST HOME: Kieran Shoemark and Field Of Gold (pink cap) win The Sky Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown Park on Saturday. Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

DEMOCRACY DILEMMA just held on to make every yard of the running in the William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes.

Robert Cowell ran two in the Listed feature on the Westwood, with their fortunes contrasting wilding at the start.

While Tom Eaves and Democracy Dilemma blasted out, stable companion Clarendon House once again threw his chance away by missing the break completely.

By halfway Democracy Dilemma had a break on the field and looked to have a race-winning advantage, with Emaraaty Ana struggling to keep tabs and the rest seemingly beaten.

However, Hollie Doyle got a fair tune out of Albasheer and he began to rattle home.

As the pair crossed the line in unison, it was difficult to see who had their head down at the right time but Democracy Dilemma (8-1) held on by a nose.

Eaves told Racing TV: “He’s very tough at the business end. It didn’t look like there was a lot of pace in the race when going through the form last night, so making the running suited. I was given an easy enough lead and for a horse with so much speed going up a hill, I was happy for the first couple of furlongs.

“I did think I’d held on but I didn’t want to be cocky and say anything until I knew.

“An easier race might suit but when there’s not a lot of pace on, he’s a racy horse and he did it fine today. It’s a stiff finish but it suits horses on the front end.

“It’s a good race to win, so thanks to connections for putting me on.”

Bay City Roller is set for a swift step up in class after maintaining his unbeaten record at Chelmsford on Thursday, with Doncaster’s Betfred Champagne Stakes identified as a likely target.

Having made a successful start to his career at Sandown in late July, the New Bay colt doubled his tally as an odds-on favourite in Essex, albeit having to work harder than many expected to see off Ralph Beckett’s promising newcomer Rock d’Oro.

Bay City Roller’s trainer George Scott was pleased with his colt’s performance, however, and is now eyeing a move up to Group Two level on Town Moor.

He said: “I just felt like he needed a bit more match practice before stepping into Pattern company and he certainly got that.

“He had to do it the hard way, making the running on the all-weather, and Callum (Shepherd) by his own admittance said if he rode the race again, he’d have kicked on.

“He left the door slightly ajar for what is obviously a very nice prospect and they both got their noses bloodied.

“It was job done really, so onwards and upwards. I’m thinking of the Champagne probably, as that gives us just over two weeks, and that will be very much a crossroads as to which direction he heads in.

“You’ve got the Lagardere, you’ve got the Dewhurst, there’s the Futurity Trophy back at Doncaster or there’s the Goffs Million sales race in Ireland. They’re all on the table, but at this stage we still don’t quite know where he sits in the pecking order.

“He’s come out of Chelmsford good, we’ll go to the Champagne and where he goes after that will all depend on how he runs.”

Field Of Gold provided John and Thady Gosden with a notable winner when confirming the promise of his maiden victory in the Sky Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown.

In what has been a difficult season to date for the Clarehaven trainers and their jockey Kieran Shoemark, they now appear to have a real prospect for the major autumn juvenile contests and big races next year.

Royal Playwright attempted to make all but Shoemark always looked confident and Field Of Gold took two lengths out of the field when asked to go on.

To his credit Matauri Bay closed to within three-quarters of a length of the 5-4 favourite, but never looked like getting on terms.