WHEN Derek Gentile arrives to take up his role with Sheffield Steelers in August, he will do so glowing with a renewed passion for the game he first took up as a youngster back in Sydney, Nova Scotia.

The 26-year-old forward admits he has taken an “atypical” route in his career to date, flitting from college to the pro game and then back to university, from where he joins the Steelers.

It had always been the right-hander’s intention to play at the highest possible level but, just as important to him has been his education and preparing for life after hockey, whenever that moment comes.

With his academic studies drawing to a close – this year will see him finish an MBA in commerce at Saint Mary’s University, for whom he excelled as part of their Huskies hockey team in USports during 2024-25 – Gentile will be able to fully concentrate on his game once he arrives in South Yorkshire.

FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME: Derek Gentile will arrive at Sheffield Steelers in August on a high after enjoying a rewarding USports campaign with Saint Mary's Huskies. Picture courtesy of Saint Mary's Huskies Athletics.

His decision to try his hand outside of North America for a second time – he had a short spell at Italy’s Ritten/Renon in 2022-23 – is partly driven by the recommendations of other players with experience of the Elite League, including Steelers’ forward for the last two years and childhood friend Mitchell Balmas, as well as his desire to throw himself fully into playing.

“I had a little bit of a successful year this last year (with the Huskies) and it rejuvenated my passion for the game to lead me towards trying pro hockey again,” said Gentile, who ended last season by winning the USports’ MVP award and as the league’s overall top points-scorer.

“What helped, was that I prepared like a pro for the first time in a few years, taking things very seriously.

“Because I’m nearing the end of my academic career, I had a lot more time. And when things are going well, you start to enjoy it more and it was kind of a cycle where I was just starting to enjoy hockey more with every week.

BACK IN THE PRO GAME: Forward Derek Gentile returns to pro hockey at Sheffield Steelers following two seasons in USports. Picture: Saint Mary's Huskies Athletics.

“And that combination, along with a coach, a program and team-mates that really believed in what I could do, put me in every situation to be successful and so I have to put a lot of emphasis on the support system that I had at Saint Mary’s.”

As for the path his hockey career has taken to date, Gentile admits it is one rarely skated.

“It has certainly been atypical – I can’t really name too many guys that have gone from USports to pro and then back to USports,” he added. “A lot of that can be attributed to Covid throwing wrenches out that just weren’t predictable.

“It was always my goal from the get-go to play hockey at a high level and continue academically down the path I’d set out on.

FRIENDLY WORD: Mitchell Balmas helped convince childhood friend and former team-mate Derek Gentile that Sheffield Steelers was an option worth exploring for the 2025-26 campaign. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media.

“I’m a pretty driven person academically but I always wanted to find an avenue where I could not just be an academic but also be an athlete, hence the atypical path in the last four or five years.

“Thankfully the academic portion of my life is nearly at an end, so I can just focus on the hockey from here-on out.”

Gentile moves to England with a ringing endorsement from Huskies head coach, Tyler Naugher.

“It's easy to talk about great players who score goals or rack up assists, but what makes someone truly invaluable is their character, their integrity and their commitment to excellence,” said Naugher at an awards ceremony last month at which Gentile won the Huskies’ Male Athlete of the Year. “Derek Gentile embodies all those qualities.