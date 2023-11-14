Barely a year has passed since Atiba Lyons shook up the Sheffield Sharks’ guard positions, and selection for the latest British Basketball League’s team of the week for one of those players illustrates just how positive the move has been.

In January, with the Sharks slumping, Lyons brought in shooting guard Devearl Ramsey for his first professional contract overseas after graduating from the University of California Santa Barbara.

A month later, Jalon Pipkins was introduced as point guard and together the duo have transformed the way the Sharks play – arguably for the better. They are two regulars in the Sharks’ starting five, orchestrating the offence and pitching in with their fair share of points – Pipkins the eye-catching slam-dunker and Ramsey with the fade-away three pointers and long-range twos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ramsey is also responsible for an average of 5.0 assists a game, bettered by only two players in the entire league, and it is one of the reasons why he was named in the league’s team of the week.

Orchestrating the offence: Sheffield' Sharks' Devearl Ramsey against Surrey Scorchers (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

He made seven assists in both the win over Surrey Scorchers last Thursday night at the Canon Medical Arena and the defeat on the road at Caledonia Gladiators on Saturday.

On top of that he scored 11 and 14 points respectively, but behind the statistics, it is Ramsey’s ability to lift the team with his up-tempo play that is most valuable.

"I try to let the game come to me, I know my team-mates are going to help me make the game easier for myself and get me in my spots to score,” Ramsey, pictured, told The Yorkshire Post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I try not to put too much pressure on myself to come out and do a lot of things. I know if I come out and play that way that I can play then everything is going to be good for me and the team.”

Sheffield Sharks' Devearl Ramsey was named in the British Basketball League's team of the week for his performances against Surrey Scorchers and Caledonia Gladiators (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Every sports person will tell you they feel their team is capable of achieving something special, but the fact Ramsey came back to Sheffield in the summer to carry on what they started midway through last season, speaks volumes.

"I’m getting used to it, I’m getting acclimated to the teams and also the style of play, I’m definitely getting more comfortable as the season goes on,” said the 26-year-old. "Going into the summer I spoke to the guys, I spoke to coach Atiba, and there was a great atmosphere here, from top to bottom there’s a lot of good people.

"For my first experience of playing overseas it’s just a comfortable place to be. The city is cool, the people are really nice. My team-mates are pretty cool and a lot of them came back in the summer, all that stuff played a big part in me coming back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like we can do something special here, we’re winning some games now and hopefully we can keep that going.”

Devearl Ramsey joined Sheffield Sharks in January 2023 and has become one of the most influential players (Picture: Adam Bates)

They are at home, four in five at their new arena, and with four of their next six games before Christmas to come on their home court – starting Friday against Leicester Riders – optimism is high that they can build on their 7-6 (win-loss) record and climb out of fifth place.