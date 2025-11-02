Djelo wins a thrilling Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby for Venetia Williams

Thriller: Djelo (nearside) ridden by Charlie Deutsch on his way to winning the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Djelo gave trainer Venetia Williams her first victory in the £100,000 bet365 Charlie Hall Chase after denying rival Pic D’Orhy in a thrilling finish on Saturday.

After looming up alongside the long time leader turning into the home straight it looked like Djelo (11-4) would comfortably prevail.

But Harry Cobden’s 5-1 shot would not go away as they matched each other stride for stride over the closing fences.

And it was only in the final 50 yards that Charlie Deutsch’s horse finally got on top to prevail by a length and deny trainer Paul Nicholls a record-equalling sixth victory in the three-mile contest.

Local hero: Guiseley-trained Saligo Bay ridden by Jonathan England and trained by his wife Sam, on their way to winning the Never Ordinary At bet365 Handicap Hurdle at Wetherby.

A mild and sunny day at Wetherby Road had drawn a large crowd for the biggest race of its calendar and they roared the pair all the way to the line.

Five horses had gone to post for the Grade Two contest following the defection of overnight market leader, Dan Skelton’s Protektorat, due to the quick ground.

Djelo had led the market for most of the day but late money came for popular Irish raider Hewick, a former winner of the Galway Plate and King George VI Chase, and he was sent of the 2-1 favourite.

But unfortunately for his supporters he did not run like one and was never really in contention, coming home in fourth behind Ga Law, while there was to be no fairytale story for Yorkshire’s The Real Whacker either.

Winning haul: Jockey Charlie Deutsch with owner Peter Davies after Djelo won the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Paddy Neville’s Leyburn-trained chaser was bidding to become only the fourth horse to win the race twice in its 56-year history under former champion jockey Brian Hughes.

He was up with the leaders for a long time but started to struggle as they turned for home and eventually came home last of the five.

Reflecting on Djelo’s success, her first winner of the season, Williams said: “He’s an exciting horse.

“I’m thrilled. It was quite a fight, wasn’t it. I thought when he got there he was going to win, but then I thought he was going to be beaten. Pic D’Orhy is obviously a very talented horse.

“These horses don’t usually have a specific distance, they can be just as good at two and a half miles as three. He saw that out well.”

Nicholls was also delighted with his four-time Grade One winner saying: “I’m thrilled. It was a proper race, they were a mile in front of the rest.

"I really thought he’d go well and he stayed all the way to the line. The winner is an improving, young horse but he’s a good horse too.”

There was a shock in the bet365 Mares Hurdle, where last season’s Champion Hurdle winner Golden Ace (4-11 fav) failed to fire and was well beaten by Dan Skelton’s Kateira (2-1) ridden by brother Harry.

A two-horse race after the withdrawal of Dysart Enos, the Skelton inmate was always in control of the two-mile affair although Jeremy Scott trainer later said Golden Ace had scoped dirty after her disappointing performance.

The three-mile bet365 Hurdle – registered as the West Yorkshire Hurdle – saw another thrilling finish as Strong Leader (15-8) got up in the final strides to deny the Skeltons’ Take No Chances (9-2) by a neck.

There were local winners in the final two races.

In the penultimate Never Ordinary At bet365 Handicap Hurdle, Guiseley trainer Sam England’s 2-1 favourite Saligo Bay triumphed under her husband Jonathan.

Then Joel Parkinson and Sue Smith’s Konfusion (5-2) was a comfortable four-length winner of the three-mile bet365 Handicap Chase for Gavin Sheehan,