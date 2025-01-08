Doncaster and Wetherby follow Catterick in calling off meetings due to cold snap

There will be no jumps racing on Thursday or Friday with frozen tracks claiming cards at Doncaster along with Newbury and Huntingdon.

Doncaster clerk of the course David Attwood made an early call ahead of Friday’s meeting.

He said: “We got down to -2C and there is still some snow on the course from Sunday which prevented us from fleecing the track, along with the area of waterlogged ground on Bawtry Road, which is also frozen now.

“We are forecast -4C tonight and the same tomorrow, possibly even -5C, so we thought it best to take an early decision now.”

Wetherby's Saturday meeting is off due to the cold weather. (Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Thursday’s card at Catterick was called off on Tuesday. Wetherby’s card on Saturday is also off following an inspection.

Wetherby’s clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson said: “We’ve got snow, we’re frozen and we’re waterlogged, so it wasn’t a difficult decision!

“There’s still a huge amount of snow on the back straight particularly and we’ve also got widespread waterlogging down the back straight which over the past couple of days has slowly frozen over. Last night we had temperatures of minus 3.5C, so we’ve got ice that’s half an inch thick and basically an enormous frozen lake in the back straight.

