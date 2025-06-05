Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust announces three-year sponsorship deal with Rossington Main FC

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) has scored a three-year partnership with Rossington Main Football Club, becoming the club's front-of-shirt and main sponsor in a deal that represents a major commitment to grassroots football.

The partnership, which will see the Ice Caps, Doncaster Dome’s split level ice rink, featured on Rossington Main FC's shirts, marking the beginning of a collaborative relationship.

Michael Hart, chief executive of DCLT, said: "This partnership with Rossington Main FC represents our commitment to supporting local sport and community engagement across Doncaster. By combining our resources and expertise, we're creating meaningful opportunities for people of all ages to engage with both leisure facilities and grassroots football."

The partnership includes exclusive benefits for Rossington Main players, including discounted ice-skating sessions and access to DCLT.

Rachel Wood, Destination Marketing Manager at DCLT, with Daniel Linstrum, Chairman at Rossington Main FC

"We're particularly excited about the community aspect of this sponsorship," added Michael.

"This isn't just about having our logo on shirts - it's about creating a true partnership that enables both organisations to support each other and, most importantly, the people of Doncaster."

Rossington Main FC will benefit from DCLT's extensive resources, including access to Rossington Leisure Centre facilities and support for club events. In return, DCLT aims to encourage more residents to engage with grassroots football.

Daniel Linstrum, Chairman of Rossington Main FC, said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust as our main principal sponsor in what is a truly significant partnership for Rossington Main FC. Having the support of an organisation like DCLT, with its reach and commitment to Doncaster’s communities, will be transformational for our club.

“The benefits to our players, the integration with local leisure facilities, and the opportunities for wider community engagement as well as cross promotion and cross promoting events make this a real win-win, and we are all really excited about what we can achieve together over the next three years.”

The partnership officially begins in May 2025 and will run for three seasons.