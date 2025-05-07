Doncaster Fighters in BMF Dome Success

Connor Halliday is delighted at the success of his recent show at The Dome as he and co-owner Steve Maeer staged BMF Bad Mofo 12 which Halliday describes as having featured ‘24 all high octane, all exhilarating and all electrifying bouts of amateur and professional combat sports all thoroughly enjoyed by the 1200 in attendance.’

‘I’ve always lived in Rossington,’ said Halliday, 29, ‘and now with my fiancée and our daughter. I’ve achieved my ambition to bring our promotion to my city. Most of our shows have been at Barnsley Metrodome beginning in autumn 2021. This was our twelfth adult and seventh junior event and it’s well recognised that we’ve quickly reached the top of the UK MMA scene with high quality productions and matchmaking, which can be a demanding task but is facilitated by an enthusiastic network of coaches, gyms and fighters keen to compete. We want exciting competitions with participants correctly matched on age, weight, experience and fight record.’

A former student of Rossington’s All Saints Academy who has competed in kickboxing, Halliday took over The Unit MMA in Rossington on his father’s retirement in 2018 having completed a broadcast journalism degree at Nottingham Trent. He owns CH Productions, a videography company specialising in sports events, weddings and graphic design. ‘I see my role as co-ordinating experienced and dedicated coaches, and I enjoy learning new MMA and grappling skills from them.’

‘We had eight from The Unit on the Doncaster show and all did well. In the main event Jack Atherton won his first amateur MMA title at super bantamweight. Jack’s just 20 and works as a builder. He lost his first title fight in 2023 which he took at incredibly short notice. This time he produced his slickest performance to date defeating Harrison Coventry via a first-round triangle choke. Coventry was tough opposition having previously won ten of twelve bouts.’

Jack Atherton in high octane winning action

Ryann Parkin made his professional MMA debut. ‘Ryann had a fantastic amateur career winning multiple titles,’ explained Halliday. ‘He faced an experienced striker in Jordan Battel but shut him down in just ten seconds with a body kick, a head kick and some elbows on the ground. What an amazing performance! Ryann trains with Jack and both are developing their potential as they push each other to the next level.’ Parkin himself was ecstatic. ‘I’ve been at this for eight years and I might as well be paid. I didn’t do combat sports before university where I dabbled in Thai Boxing. I’m a guy from Balby who works in antiques and am ranked first in England in amateur MMA with ten wins in 13 bouts. I love training at The Unit MMA with its strong and caring family atmosphere and crave the challenge of professional MMA with its ultra-light gloves and everything allowed such as knees and elbows to the head of a downed opponent. I’m keen to get out again but will take it one fight at a time and see where I go.’

Leo Palmer showed ‘just what a kickboxing talent he is in defeating Hucknall’s Harvey Jackman.’ Palmer, 18, works as a trailer mechanic and is ‘proud to have won four adult amateur bouts in two months. As a junior I’d held the 60kg title belt. The atmosphere at The Dome was incredible with everyone cheering for me in my hometown. I aim ultimately to become a professional kickboxer.’

AVT MMA based in Morley near Leeds brought several competing fighters. Also attending were the family of AVT’s teenage fighter Matthew Green who had passed away a couple of weeks previously. Rather than a silence in his memory there was a clap in his honour as his photo was displayed on the main screen. Rob Smith co-ordinates the Doncaster branch of men’s mental health charity Andy’s Man Club. ‘The traditional view is that because boys and men in combat sports are physically tough, they must be equally strong mentally. This is simply not true as many struggle with mental health, and some have taken their own lives. I made myself available at the show to publicise what help we offer and can be contacted at [email protected] .

Electrician Steve Maeer, 44, has been with Halliday since setting up BMF Bad Mofo following a pre-pandemic visit to New York to see the UFC in action with the main event being for the BMF belt. ‘It’s a massive thank you to all fans who attend our shows regularly,’ said Maeer, ‘and we want to thank publicly our many South Yorkshire-based partners for their generosity including Spray Cork UK, XS Guard Mouthguards, CH Productions,Grassroots Sports Academy, Eryxgear Fight Wear, Empire Grappling and Moses Videography & Photography. LJ & Co Chartered Accountancy, REEN BJJ, Fight Medics and Doncaster’s Clowrey & Sons Health & Safety Ltd. are also our partners.