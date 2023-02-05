ItalyACE 8

ON THE BOARD: Doncaster Knights' Will Holling. Picture Tony Johnson

Reconvening in the cup competition after taking maximum points from their opening three games back in the autumn – and having won their last two league games – Knights suffered a surprisingly lop-sided loss to their old rivals.

They could only muster tries from Karl Garside and Will Holling (pictured) in response to the seven tries scored by Coventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was also a hard day at the office for Yorkshire’s two National One teams, with both Leeds Tykes and Hull suffering big away defeats in their battle to avoid relegation.

Tykes were well beaten 51-12 at Plymouth Albion.

The home side were 19-0 ahead before stand-off Tom Williams touched down and full-back Charlie Venables added the conversion.

But Plymouth continued to turn the screw and added four more tries to lead 39-7 before second row John Okafor scored Leeds’ second try. But Albion had the last word with their ninth and final try shortly after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things were no better for bottom of the table Hull, who lost out 66-10 at Cambridge.

Tries from left winger Mike Adlard and full-back Reece Dean were little more than consolation, Hull leaking 10 tries.

In National Two North, Wharfedale had their first-ever win over Rotherham Titans in a 27-20 triumph at Clifton Lane.

Scrum-half Henry MacNab ran in twice for his side to help them secure a win which moves them up to eighth in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre Lloyd Hayes drew first blood with a 15th-minute try, but Wharfedale were soon off the mark when stand-off Tom Davidson kicked a couple of penalties, and converted a 34th-minute try from wing forward Joe Fawcett for a 13-5 lead.

Rotherham hit back with a penalty from Hayes early in the second half, and he also converted a try from Luckas Sableman-Blue to put the hosts 15-13 ahead.

However, MacNab ran in twice on 49 and 62 minutes, both being converted by Davidson as Wharfedale opened up a 27-15 lead.