Doncaster Knights make it four out of four as Rotherham Titans make a point

Doncaster Knights made it four wins out of four in the Championship with a thumping win over relegation-threatened Cambridge.

Doncaster had six different try-scorers in a 52-17 victory, with Jordan Olowofela getting them underway, with Rhys Tait, Ollie Fox (2), Morgan Strong, Aidan Cross (2) and Fred Davies all scoring.

Rotherham Titans gave their home fans some cheer with a drama-filled 40-38 victory over National One champions Richmond at Clifton Lane.

This match could’ve been a title decider but for Rotherham’s loss at Blackheath last week, but despite Richmond having already sealed the championship the game was played out at full pace with pride at stake.

On a charge: Fred Davies scored Doncaster Knights' eighth try as they thrashed Cambridge in the Championship to maintain their strong form.(Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Richmond led 21-12 at half-time with Rotherham’s first-half tries coming from No 8 Ellis Thomas and wing forward Travis Gordon.

They hit the ground running after the break with left winger Ronnie Randt and second row John Okafor putting the Titans in the lead.

Stand-off Robert Povey’s 58th-minute try was followed by one for full-back Jack Townend four minutes later and centre Lloyd Hayes’ conversions put Rotherham 40-26 ahead with Richmond down to 14 men following a red card.

However, they hit back with two tries to narrow the gap to 40-38 with nine minutes left to play.

A penalty two minutes from time brought sighs of relief from the Clifton Lane faithful, and the Titans held on to the whistle.

Hull’s hopes of avoiding relegation were given a boost when they ran out 29-22 winners of Tynedale in National Two North.

In a classic game of two halves Tynedale were leading 22-3 before the hosts sprang into life and hit back to take a crucial five-point victory.

Full-back Fynlay Hobson had kicked an early penalty before Tynedale ran in three tries.

After the break winger Jake Boardman scored and Harrison Astley kicked the conversion – as he did following No 8 Paulos Latu’s try which brought them back to within five points. Boardman’s second try was followed by one for Hobson, Astley converting.

Champions Leeds Tykes left Harrogate in relegation danger with a 31-17 victory at the Sycamores on Friday evening.

Tries for the Tykes came from full-back Seremaia Turagabeci (2), hooker Adam Brown (2) and sub Kit Keith, while for Harrogate centre Kodie Brook scored two and No 8 William Hill one.

Otley secured a 45-22 victory over hosts Hull Ionians. Seven players got on the scoresheet for Otley, with full-back Callum Irvine also kicking four conversions. Jacob Holmes, Sam Connor, Ian Jarman, Adam Malthouse, George Lunn and Scott Irvine all crossed.

Ionians’ tries were scored by Ben Stephenson (2) and George Mewburn.

Second row Archie Crapper and full-back Christian Hooper both scored two tries to help Sheffield to a 45-20 win over Chester at Abbeydale.

Sheffield Tigers narrowly lost out 31-28 at Billingham, with their tries coming from Nick Bingham, Louis Townsend and Ben Manderfield.

Wharfedale lost out 36-22 at home against Fylde.

In the first round of matches in the Papa John’s Community Cup, Sandal fell at the first hurdle in the Regional 1 Championship, losing 36-24 at home against Syston.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield were given a walkover by their opponents Anselmians and will face Wirral in the second round.

Cleckheaton and Heath were both winners in the Regional 1 Plate, with Heath beating hosts Stockport 54-26 and Cleckheaton winning 38-12 against Blackburn at home.

Heath’s reward for that win is a two-leg clash with Newport (Shropshire) on April 26 and May 3, while Cleckheaton face Percy Park.