Doncaster Knights set the record straight with destruction of Chinnor

Doncaster Knights Alex Dolly kicks a penalty (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Doncaster’s sequence of good form stretched to five consecutive wins in the Championship with this comfortable victory by five tries to two at Castle Park.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Knights stay sixth in the league, winning 10 of their 17 matches, and moving onto 51 points; they now have a mini-break and return to action a week on Saturday(May 3rd) away at Caldy on Merseyside.

Three of their tries were scored by forwards Morgan Strong, Archie Smeaton and Ben Chapman, with the others being achieved by wingers Semesa Rokoduguni, the former England international, and Aidan Cross, on loan from Glasgow Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An important contributing factor to this latest victory was again the goal kicking of scrum-half Alex Dolly who struck five conversions and a penalty.

As more re-signings are announced this week, one of the latest, centre Zach Kerr, explains how he’s benefiting following his move from Newcastle Falcons:

“I’ve been getting plenty of games and am playing for a team which is ambitious. I’m loving the rugby here,” he said. “The coaches encourage us to play a positive style, and Sir Ian McGeechan has been a great mentor to all of us.

“He’ll come up in a training session and say, ‘Can you try this?’ Sir Ian will make a small adjustment to technique and then pick you up on it to make sure the advice has stayed in your head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking ahead there’s every reason to be optimistic and, hopefully, with five league games left, we’ll move up the table. My personal highlights have been beating Ealing twice.