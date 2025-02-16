Doncaster Knights shut out Caldy as Rotherham Titans maintain promotion push

Doncaster Knights ran in eight tries as they hammered Caldy 48-0 in their final pool match of the Premiership Rugby Cup, but will have to wait to see if they have secured a spot in the quarter finals.

Morgan Bunting got the Knights off the mark with an early try in the corner, while Alex Dolly, inset, added a tough touchline conversion to make it 7-0. Archie Smeaton burrowed over for their second try shortly after, but it was Doncaster’s defence which excelled as Caldy searched for their first points.

Full-back Maliq Holden was next to score after Archie Cross had broken clear, but for the second time in a row Dolly’s conversion hit the post. Winger Semesa Rokoduguni ran in at the corner for the next try, and Dolly made another great conversion to lead 24-0 at the break.

Rokoduguni, loan debutant Sam Wadsworth, Ben Chapman and Holden crossed in the second half.

Doncaster Knights' Alex Dolly. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Rotherham Titans ran out 17-11 winners from their National One match at Bishop’s Stortford, but dropped a bonus point in the process and are now seven points behind leaders Richmond.

Bishop’s Stortford drew first blood with an early penalty followed by a try to go 8-0. But the Titans got into gear and a penalty try on 34 minutes was followed by a try and conversion from Lloyd Hayes just after half-time. The two sides cancelled each other out for the rest of the second half, just one penalty each adding to the score, Hayes scoring Rotherham’s.

Hull Ionians came away from Dore Moor with a 27-17 win after getting the better of hosts Sheffield Tigers in National Two North.

Hooker Ben Stephenson’s early try was converted by centre Lewis Minikin, but Tigers hit back through second row Dan Hawksworth, stand-off Mark Ireland converting.

Minikin and Ireland then traded penalties to make it 10-10, before No 8 Allan Hudson scored and Minikin converted to put Ionians into a 17-10 lead.

However, Hawksworth bagged a second try just before the break which Ireland converted, setting up an exciting second half battle. Minikin scored and converting on 51 minutes before adding a penalty shortly after.

Harrogate beat Fylde 27-24 to boost their battle against relegation.

Kristan Dobson, Oliver Tomalin, Henry Derbyshire and Oliver Fretwell scored Harrogate’s tries as they battled to only their third league win of the season.

Elsewhere, Hull were 41-24 winners over Preston Grasshoppers. Full-back Fynlay Hobson, Peter Hudson-Kowalewicz scored first-half tries as they led 15-10, and after the break more followed with two from winger Jake Boardman and one each for Charlie Beech and Adam Brankley.

Wharfedale benefitted from two penalty tries in their 32-14 win at Billingham. Other tries for the Greens came from hooker Dan Stockdale, centre Oliver Cicognini and winger Bradley Viner.