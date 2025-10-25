Doncaster Knights v Worcester: Champ Rugby heavyweights yet to fire on all cylinders

Off the mark: Doncaster's Rhys Tait celebrates his try against Cambridge the last time the Knights were at Castle Park, their first win of the season. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

When the Champ Rugby fixture list came out in the summer, Doncaster Knights versus Worcester Warriors in the fourth weekend of the season looked the pick of the bunch.

It had all the hallmarks of an early-season heavyweight clash, one that would have a bearing on the end-of-season play-offs and the anticipated first battle of many between two teams destined to duke it out for a spot in Prem Rugby.

Doncaster are Yorkshire’s No 1 team and the rugby authorities’ golden boys when it comes to a Champ club ready for the Prem.

Worcester are the fallen Premiership club, reborn, repurposed and dropped back into the second tier with the express purpose of taking their infrastructure back up to the top flight.

Doncaster Knights' head coach Darren Fearn. (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Yet week four finds these teams still trying to find their feet.

Doncaster have won only once in three games, having fallen flat on opening night at Nottingham and then struggled to a draw at Cornish Pirates last week.

Worcester put 56 points on Ampthill last week but were upset seven days earlier at Hartpury.

“It just proves that this is going to be a tough league,” offers Doncaster’s head coach Darren Fearn.

“I watched that Hartpury one and they just got stuck into Worcester. It was similar to what we had at Nottingham, it was windy, blowing a gale, a pitch a lot of those Worcester lads won’t have played at before, and I think it can catch you out. Credit to Hartpury for turning them over.

“Chinnor battered Coventry last week scoring 40-odd points, comfortably beat them, so you have to be on it, they’re not just words either, it’s a fact as we have seen a number of times already.”

To the delight of the Champ Rugby marketing department who relaunched the league on a tenet of it being a proving ground for the Prem, Fearn does believe these early surprise results suggest standards are rising in the second tier.

“The fella who scored five tries for Saracens at the weekend who has just been called up to the England squad (Noah Calouri), not many people outside of this league know that a week earlier he scored three tries for Ampthill,” says Fearn.

“Then when we played against Nottingham, there was a guy who then played for Leicester when they beat Bath. So you’ve got to be on it, because you don’t know who you’re going to be playing against.”

What Fearn is quickly learning is that Doncaster, as well as Worcester, have a target on their backs.

Just as Yorkshire’s leading club expect a crowd close to 2,500 for their biggest fixture of the season, so the Knights are proving a big draw - and a big scalp.

“Every opponent is gunning for you,” says Fearn, his job made that smidgeon harder by his club president Steve Lloyd declaring Doncaster want promotion this season.

“Is the name of Worcester Warriors appealing? Yes it is, but every time Doncaster go somewhere we’ve got a target on our back and we have to front up to that and go after it.

“And I believe we have the squad to handle that. As long as we are constantly trying to go and get better and learn from what we’ve done, we’ll be sound.”

Doncaster and Worcester may well meet again when the stakes are higher later in the season, but until the Knights get their own house in order first there is no point looking that far ahead.

The top six in the 14-team league qualify for the end-of-season play-offs and given under Joe Ford last season the Knights finished with 11 straight wins to storm from lower mid-table to a third-place finish, it is still early days. But there are echoes of last season’s indifferent start 12 months on.

“The first half picture compared to the second half picture is different,” says Fearn of the reason why his side have yet to fully fire.

“We’ve got to go after it from minute one but there’s a big tactical element to that and what we’re finding at the moment is after half-time we come back out and we’re performing well.

“There’s definitely areas where we’re performing well, we’ve seen the statistics saying our set-piece is performing the best in the competition, our kick to regather the ball is the best in the comp.

“There’s just some bits we have to put the finishing touches to and get that performance for 80 minutes.”

Doing so against Worcester would be a boon. Doncaster showed in beating Ealing Trailfinders home and away last season they can raise their game, and as much as Fearn and his director of rugby Sir Ian McGeechan are trying to foster a culture in which every game matters, today carries extra meaning.

“We have to go every week and we’re trying to get that repeat performance, but you are sharper for these games,” he says.