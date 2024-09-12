Doncaster St Leger Festival: Best pictures from Thursday as crowds flock to Yorkshire race weekend

The meeting runs to Sunday, with the Leger the title event on Saturday.
Established in 1776, the St Leger is the oldest of Britain's five Classics. It is the last of the five to be run each year, and its distance is longer than any of the other four.
Here are some of the first photos of crowds on Thursday at the Yorkshire horse racing weekend spectacular, taken by PA photographer Mike Egerton and The Yorkshire Post’s Simon Hulme.
1. Ladies Day at the St Leger
Andrea Rhoden (left) and Alex Rhoden are pictured on Ladies Day.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 12th September 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme
2. Ladies Day at the St Leger
Ladies Day at the St Leger meeting at Doncaster Racecourse. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 12th September 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Ladies Day at the St Leger
Ladies Day at the St Leger meeting at Doncaster Racecourse. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 12th September 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Ladies Day at the St Leger
Lucy Cooper ( Left) and Tia Merrell from Doncaster pictured.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 12th September 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.