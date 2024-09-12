Doncaster St Leger Festival: Best pictures from Thursday as crowds flock to Yorkshire race weekend

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 15:14 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2024, 18:49 BST
The Betfred St Leger meeting began on Thursday in Doncaster.

The meeting runs to Sunday, with the Leger the title event on Saturday.

Established in 1776, the St Leger is the oldest of Britain's five Classics. It is the last of the five to be run each year, and its distance is longer than any of the other four.

Here are some of the first photos of crowds on Thursday at the Yorkshire horse racing weekend spectacular, taken by PA photographer Mike Egerton and The Yorkshire Post’s Simon Hulme.

Andrea Rhoden (left) and Alex Rhoden are pictured on Ladies Day.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 12th September 2024

1. Ladies Day at the St Leger

Andrea Rhoden (left) and Alex Rhoden are pictured on Ladies Day.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 12th September 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme

Ladies Day at the St Leger meeting at Doncaster Racecourse. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 12th September 2024

2. Ladies Day at the St Leger

Ladies Day at the St Leger meeting at Doncaster Racecourse. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 12th September 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme

Ladies Day at the St Leger meeting at Doncaster Racecourse. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 12th September 2024

3. Ladies Day at the St Leger

Ladies Day at the St Leger meeting at Doncaster Racecourse. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 12th September 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme

Lucy Cooper ( Left) and Tia Merrell from Doncaster pictured.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 12th September 2024

4. Ladies Day at the St Leger

Lucy Cooper ( Left) and Tia Merrell from Doncaster pictured.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 12th September 2024 Photo: Simon Hulme

