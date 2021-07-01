Doncaster’s Tara Moore suffers defeat at Wimbledon

Edna Silva and Tara Moore in action against Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund in the first round women's doubles match. Pictures: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Moore and Silva, who hail from Doncaster and Romford respectively, lost 6-4, 6-3, to one of the tournament’s strongest pairs.

And despite their loss, Moore was in a positive mood and paid tribute to their opponents.

“We’ve had a good grass season,” said 28-year-old Moore.

Edna Silva serves with Tara Moore against Vera Zvonareva and Laura Siegemund.

“Coming into the match, we knew the level was going to be high and obviously we were playing a very established pair in Vera and Laura

“We came in and we tried our best – it was a close match.”

And Moore’s words were echoed by Silva, who also felt that the pairs performance was a strong one.

“Tara and I have had a couple of good wins over the grass season.

“Sometimes if on the day a couple points just don’t go your way and that’s the difference at this level.

“But I think in general I feel pretty good with our game and about how we played.”

Their first-round defeat now leaves Moore out of Wimbledon competition until next year.

25-year-old Silva will now turn her attentions to the Mixed Doubles action where she will partner with fellow Brit Ryan Peniston.

And following their early SW19 exit, the pair were in a reflective mood about the grass court season.

“Our grass court season has been good, and we beat the world no.1 pairing a couple of weeks ago,” said Silva.

“We’ve both had some good wins not just in the doubles but in singles too – we’ve bult some confidence on the grass over the last few weeks.

“Hopefully, we can both take that into our next tournaments after Wimbledon.”

“I’m playing with Ryan Penniston in the mixed so hopefully we play well together so it’ll be a lot of fun.”

And Moore was in a similar frame of mind.

Moore added: “As Eden said, we beat the world no.1 a couple of weeks ago and we also had a couple of good wins and a few tight matches too.

“With doubles it comes down to one or two points – if you just keep pushing through which we will keep doing, I think that’ll make the difference.

“I think Eden and I are a great pairing and I think we’ll try to link up in the future for sure if our schedules sort of match.”