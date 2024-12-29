Donovan Clay and Prentiss Nixon inspire Sheffield Sharks to weekend double-header

Sheffield Sharks came from 10 points down late in the second quarter to outlast Surrey 89ers and claim a weekend double header for the second time in a month.

Three weeks ago it was back-to-back wins against Caledonia and Surrey that took them to the top of the Super League Basketball table, and this weekend it was arguably a bigger statement, with their latest win over Surrey coming two days after a huge road victory at Newcastle Eagles on Friday night.

On Sunday evening at a sold-out Canon Medical Arena, Sharks appeared to be suffering the after-effects of that victory as they fell 10 points adrift on three occasions to a fast-starting 89ers.

But after the score reached 46-36, Sheffield woke up and asserted themselves, a three-pointer from Prentiss Nixon at the buzzer cutting the Surrey lead to just five points at the half.

Nixon finished with 17 points but MVP honours went to forward Donovan Clay who had 19 points and nine rebounds.

"My team-mates trust me, I’m just trying to make plays for them,” said Clay.

“It was a crazy game but it’s always going to be a crazy game when you’re playing good teams.”

Rodney Chatman III contributed 13 points and club captain Rodney Glasgow added eight points with some key contributions off the bench.

Sharks began the weekend with a 92-84 win at Newcastle Eagles.

It was a statement win, coming on the back of the narrow defeat at champions London Lions in the week before Christmas.

Nixon and Chatman led the way up in Newcastle with 28 and 23 points respectively.