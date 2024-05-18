Driffield RUFC and Goole RUFC out to uphold 'spirit of rugby' in Yorkshire Cup final

DO NOT be surprised on Saturday if sections of the westbound M62 and southbound M18 are chocker-block with rugby union supporters descending on Doncaster.

Bus-loads and cars full of supporters in the blue and white of Driffield and blue and yellow of Goole are making the pilgrimage to Castle Park for the final of the Yorkshire Cup. It is a slightly longer journey for Driffield – a further 29.6 miles along the A614 to be exact – but it is an exciting day for the players, officials and fans of both clubs as they look to get their hands on the famous piece of county silverware.

For the club representing the market town of Driffield, it is a second big day out in successive seasons after reaching, and winning, the Papa John’s Trophy at Twickenham 12 months ago.

“That was such a great day out, and Saturday we’re building up to be a big day as well,” Driffield rugby chairman Patrick Burdass – Bash as he is known in East Yorkshire rugby union circles – tells The Yorkshire Post. “It’s a trophy we’ve never won before and it’s always good to win something at the end of the season. It’s been a long slog since last July when we started training. It would be very special to win it.

Winning feeling: The players of Goole RUFC celebrate winning at Twickenham in the last decade. At Doncaster on Saturday they look to add the Yorkshire Cup against Driffield.

“Traditionally we’ve been in the Yorkshire Shield which we’ve won a couple of times, but we’ve always wanted to have an opportunity to win the Yorkshire Cup.”

Burdass admits Driffield suffered a hangover from their Twickenham win before getting their act together on the pitch to finish fourth in Regional 1 North East. But it was an experience and a springboard that has served the club well.

“We’re still talking about Twickenham now and will probably still be talking about it in 20 years time,” he says.

“But whatever happened after Twickenham was going to be difficult to follow. It was a very special day and did wonders for the town and the rugby club and its place in the community.”

Driffield RUFC celebrate winning a national trophy at Twickenham last season. Can they add the Yorkshire Cup on Saturday? (Picture: Leo Wilkinson Photography)

The club representing the port town of Goole had their day out at Twickenham back in 2017, winning the National Junior Vase.

Greg Bone was in his first year as head coach of the team, having moved from a similar position at Driffield. Now director of rugby, Bone is part of a Goole team looking to carve out a unique slice of Yorkshire Cup history.

“For us, getting to the Yorkshire Cup final is massive,” begins Bone.

“The club has always regarded it as a prestigious Cup. We’ve always been in the Shield or the Silver Trophy but not got to a final, but I think the statistician at Goole has said the last time we were involved in the Yorkshire Cup was 1956 – and we actually won it.

“There’s lots of excitement around Goole, it’s similar to the time we went down to Twickenham, I think we’ve got two buses on and it’s not far for us to travel. Some are going via train, some by car. There’s lots going to Doncaster.”

Representatives of both teams call any rivalry between the near-neighbours a friendly one.

Driffield’s Burdass says: “It is a bit of a local derby, we’ve played each other in plenty of pre-season friendlies the last few years, when we’ve been in different leagues; pre-season friendlies are a little different to what Saturday’s going to be.

“Greg Bone used to be our head coach, I know Greg really well and we know a few of the lads associated with Goole. It should make for a good day rugby wise...and socially.”

Goole’s Bone adds: “I did ask someone the other day, when was the last time we played Driffield in a competition, other than a friendly, and I think it’s something like 30 years.

“You couldn’t think of two more similar clubs. Brilliant people who want to grow the game and are just excited about rugby.”

While Driffield were finishing fourth in their league, Goole also came home fourth a division below in Regional 2 North East.

“Driffield have always been one of the top clubs in East Yorkshire, but they’re only a league above us now,” says Bone.

“At Goole we’ve managed to narrow the gap over the last few years.

“They like to play rugby, and we like to play rugby. We go in as underdogs but I think we can cause them a bit of a shock.”

Burdass counters: “I suppose neutral rugby followers would think Driff are favourites, but it’s a cup final, anything can happen.

“They’ll want to put one over on us, so we’re not going there thinking we’re favourites by any stretch.”

Whatever the outcome, drinks will be shared in the clubhouse afterwards. “Oh there’ll be a few pints in the clubhouse,” laughs Bone.