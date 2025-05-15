Eaton can’t get Carter as turbo Thompson takes maiden win
York Postal Harriers frontrunner Carter followed up his first-round success at Tadcaster by improving to a 33:07 on a much more demanding course, leaving Tadcaster Harriers hopeful James Eaton to settle for second despite a fine 33:22 on his season bow.
Joey Wynne of York Knavesmire Harriers set a personal best of 34:12 on his league debut to snatch bronze, with clubmate Dave Smithers (35:04) just missing out on the podium.
In warm but not unpleasant conditions for racing, City of York AC’s Thompson led a trio of veteran-35 challengers to the top three spots in the ladies’ race with a 38:12 for 27th overall on a route that asked 474 runners to climb two steep hills to reach the secluded village of Millington before spinning around and enjoying a mostly downhill jaunt home between a golf course and a Buddhist retreat.
Tadcaster’s Nik Tarrega (39:50) and Kate Thompson of Knavesmire (40:12) ensured the fastest three women in the open category, York Acorn Running Club’s Erin Bush (40:39), Pocklington Runners’ Georgia Hird (41:23) and Postal’s Charlotte Oakes (42:11), were kept outside the medal places on Tuesday night.
Hazel Hall (42:16) made a splash for Knavesmire in the vet-45 clash by besting Pocklington’s Katie Wise, who won at Tadcaster last time out, and YKH team-mate Katy Lee. Rachel Dare – thanks to a 46:37 PB – delivered on home soil with a vet-55 win for Pocklington ahead of Easingwold Running Club’s Megan Remmer and Deirdre Souch from Acorn.
It is as you were in the vet-65 stakes with Acorn’s Gill Boynton (50:12) winning again despite the best efforts of reigning champion Sally Ann Polkey from Tadcaster and Easingwold’s Philippa Hutton, whose club host the third fixture on May 27.
Eaton missed the opener but boosted Tadcaster’s bid for honours with his second overall and top spot in the vet-40 race, knocking Chris Poulton of Acorn into second and Darren Tomlinson – also of Tadcaster – into third. Smithers remains the man to beat in the vet-50 challenge after taking another win ahead of Tadcaster’s Paul Millgate and Vale of York Athletic Community’s Ian Martin.
Knavesmire’s Barry Atkinson (42:15) bagged another vet-60 gold to deny Stephen Wright (City) and Colin Fletcher (Easingwold) while John Oliver (Knavesmire) signed for 48:50 to knock Mark Thompson (Tadcaster) off top spot in the vet-70 contest, with Pete Coe of Acorn placing third. Once again David I’Anson forged a bold but lonely path for the vet-80s by storming to victory with 1:03:42 at Pocklington.
In the team competition, last year’s victorious men Tadcaster wrested back control from Acorn with 57 points for first place, with Knavesmire still in the mix in third after a dynamic display. Selby Striders’ ladies edged Knavesmire by just two points to remain out in front in their attempt to dethrone Pocklington, who were fourth in their home race behind Acorn.