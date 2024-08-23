Ebor Festival: Hollie Doyle and Bradsell enjoy Nunthorpe triumph at York

Hollie Doyle was all smiles having registered her ninth European Group One victory aboard Archie Watson’s Bradsell in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

Having already won the Coventry Stakes and King’s Stand at Royal Ascot on the four-year-old, Doyle will probably need to make the most of what this season has left in store with him, as surely a second career at stud beckons.

He was nearly already enjoying that, as when he broke a fetlock in February when being prepared for Dubai there were questions on whether he would return to action.

However, nursed back to full health by Watson and his team of vets, Bradsell returned to action with a win in France just 19 days ago and in truth never looked like losing on the Knavesmire.

Hollie Doyle riding Bradsell (red/white) win The Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes at York Racecourse (Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Third in the race 12 months ago when drawn on the wrong side, his task was made slightly easier on the morning of the race when last year’s first and fifth, Live In The Dream and Regional, were taken out.

Doyle needed a big winner this season, as while her old ally Trueshan is still about, as an eight-year-old he is in the twilight of his career. The numbers are still healthy, but every jockey needs a headline horse.

In winning another Group One, Doyle proved yet again she is among the best around – with a particular penchant for winning big sprints, having landed the 2022 Prix de l’Abbaye on The Platinum Queen, the 2020 Champions Sprint on Glen Shiel and last year’s King’s Stand with Bradsell.

Alex Greaves was famously the first female jockey to win a Group One in Britain, on Ya Malak, dead-heating in the Nunthorpe with Coastal Bluff in 1997, while Hayley Turner won it outright on Margot Did in 2011.

“It’s a real credit to Archie, when he had his injury we weren’t sure if he was going to run again, but here we are, winning the Nunthorpe,” said an elated Doyle.

“Obviously I’m aware Hayley won this and I think she’s just grateful to see someone else in the position to be capable of winning it.

“The race went perfectly to plan, that was how I saw it unfolding, to be honest. Although I ran the track this morning, and despite there being a draw bias, there was such fresh ground on the other side, I was worried that by race time it might become poached, but clearly not!

“I just feared that the other side might come across and negate the advantage, but the ground Bradsell gained on the others in the first two furlongs was incredible really.

“I could have really done with Ponntos leading me for a bit longer, definitely, but I’m lucky that Bradsell is very straightforward. He was travelling best everywhere.

“I had plenty left in the final furlong but he was idling a bit, I was starting to think I could have gone quicker!”

She went on: “Coming here this week, I didn’t have a strong book of rides numerically, but this was the one I was looking forward to most. I thought he could get me out of jail and Group Ones are Group Ones – there’s not many of them. I haven’t won one since Trueshan in the Prix du Cadran (2023).

“He’s a very special horse to me, I’m really lucky, he’s four now and you never know how long these horses are going to carry on.”

Earlier, Cool Hoof Luke advertised his star quality when hitting the bullseye in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes.

Named after World Darts champion ‘Cool Hand’ Luke Humphries, Andrew Balding’s son of Advertise held off the challenge of Charlie Appleby’s previously unbeaten Shadow Of Light, with Adrian Keatley’s Symbol Of Strength outrunning odds of 80-1 for third.

Vauban repelled the late thrust of Al Nayyir to open his account for the season in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup.