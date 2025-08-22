Ebor Festival: Lifeplan enjoys Gimcrack Stakes win at York
A €165,000 yearling purchase in October last year, the Kodi Bear colt made a winning start to his career at Thirsk in late July but faced a far sterner test at Group Two level on the Knavesmire.
Settled in midfield by Zak Wheatley for much of the six-furlong contest, Lifeplan (13-2) found plenty when asked to reel in Rock On Thunder and was a length in front at the line, with 2-1 favourite Do Or Do Not five lengths further behind in third, as he again placed in a Pattern event.
“He’s a very nice horse and he’s always showed that he’s a nice horse,” said Carroll.
“I would have liked a bit more juice in the ground, he changed legs once or twice.
“He’s a nice horse to go forward with, you saw how he ran down the leader and we’ve always held him in high regard.
“I thought it was a stiff task after just winning a novice to come into a Group Two, but he is very streetwise.
“We’ll enjoy today. He could be a Guineas horse, I guess, he’s in the Middle Park and that may his next step, but I’d want a bit of ease in the ground coming into the dip at Newmarket.”
Of Rock Of Thunder, fellow Malton trainer Kevin Ryan said: “We were a little bit concerned about the ground, that it might be a little bit too quick for him, but he handled it OK.”