Ebor Festival: York’s Juddmonte International poised to be ‘race of the season’

William Derby declared himself delighted at the prospect of what looks the race of the season for the richest-ever Juddmonte International at York tomorrow.

York’s chief executive and clerk of the course believes the track has been rewarded for a 25 per-cent increase in prize-money by a field not just strong in numbers, but in quality, too.

A total of 13 will go to post which includes the Aidan O’Brien’s Derby and Eclipse winner City Of Troy, the best middle-distance filly in training in Bluestocking, two top-class runners from France and the Japanese St Leger winner.

Throw in the current ante-post joint-favourites for the Derby clashing in Ruling Court and The Lion In Winter in the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes and Irish Derby winner Los Angeles in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur, and the meeting will get off on a footing akin to the Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot’s opening days.

The Juddmonte International at the Ebor Festival is set to provide the race of the season (Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire)

Derby said: “We are delighted. We’ll see whether it is the race of the season at the end of the season, but we couldn’t be more thrilled with the field.

“We’ve worked out it’s a record level of declarations since it’s been run in 1972 and obviously with an international field as well it looks a stellar renewal and I’m really interested to see who wins.

“You’ve got the three-year-old generation well represented, course form, the Derby winner, both sexes with Bluestocking there so everything is crossing.

“It’s the richest race we’ve ever staged and to be rewarded for Juddmonte’s support and York’s executive committee with such a line-up is what every race fan wants to see.”

Derby is also excited at the strength of the undercard.

“We’re thrilled with the Tattersalls Acomb. Without getting too technical the (win) restriction that was on the Acomb has been lifted and as a result it has drawn a high-quality field of 11. It is the richest juvenile race in the country.