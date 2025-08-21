Ebor Festival: Yorkshire Oaks added to Minnie Hauk’s collection

Ryan Moore riding Mini Hauk (purple) to win The Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks at York Racecourse on August 21, 2025 in York, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Minnie Hauk completed an Oaks four-timer with a neat victory in the Pertemps Network Yorkshire Oaks.

One of two runners for Aidan O’Brien in the contest, the bay came into the York Group One with Cheshire, English and Irish renewals on her CV this term and was ridden by Ryan Moore as the 8-15 favourite.

Her stablemate Garden Of Eden set the pace and David O’Meara’s Estrange did ensure the winner had a race, but the triumph was ultimately light work by three and a half lengths on the line.

O’Brien said: “She’s beautiful, she does everything right, she cruises, she’s a lovely mover and obviously the Arc and the Breeders’ Cup Turf, all those races are there for her.

Bullet Point ridden by Tom Marquand on their way to winning the Clipper Handicap during day two of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival 2025 at York Racecourse. Picture date: Thursday August 21, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

“Ryan said the (Breeders’ Cup) Turf, so she’s obviously given him an unbelievable feel. Ryan gave her a class ride, he was very cool on her. She is classy and he gave her a very confident ride.

“It wasn’t going to be a Mickey Mouse race today, they were going to go an even gallop without going crazy. Ryan has always said the stronger the tempo, the better we’re going to see. She’s very exciting.”

O’Brien – who saw Delacroix and dual Derby winner Lambourn suffer defeat on Wednesday – went on: “We’ve always felt the better the race the better she’ll be.

“It was good for Ryan, he had a tough day yesterday and things didn’t work out but the professional that he is he didn’t flinch.

“It was a nicely-run race, even though there were only four in it, I think the second is a nice filly, isn’t she. She’s won well in the end our filly, she obviously stays very well and always finishes her race off well. She doesn’t kill herself getting there but she’s always finishing.”

Earlier, Royal Fixation sprinted away from the field to land Group Two honours in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.

Trained by Ed Walker and ridden by William Buick, the 5-2 joint-favourite was settled well off the pace in the six-furlong contest and had plenty of ground to make up as the race began in earnest.

But once Buick got lower in the saddle, Royal Fixation picked up in style to beat market rival America Queen by a length. Staya also made late gains to be beaten a further two lengths in third.

Royal Fixation was going one place than at Newmarket, where she had finished runner-up in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes on what was just her second career outing.

Clive Cox ruled the Harry’s Half Million By Goffs once again as Song Of The Clyde came out on top.

The Middleham Park Racing-owned colt was ridden by Rossa Ryan and settled into a position at the fore of the 21-strong field in the early stages as a 15-2 shot.

As the race progressed he did not falter, putting his head down to lengthen towards the line and give his stable a third successive win in the richly-endowed sales race.

Bullet Point could make a swift return to York on Saturday after stamping his class on Thursday’s £150,000 Clipper Handicap. A winner at Newcastle and Newmarket in the autumn, the William Haggas-trained four-year-old picked up where he left off when completing his hat-trick at the Craven meeting in April and emerged with plenty of credit when second in the Royal Hunt Cup at Ascot next time.

Having again filled the runner-up spot at the Berkshire track last month, Tom Marquand’s mount was the 15-8 favourite to regain winning ways on the Knavesmire and while he was briefly caught in a pocket, he quickened up smartly once the gap came to win by a length from Cerulean Bay.

Skipton-born Haggas said: “He’s lovely, going round a bend probably helped him and he did that well today.”

Bullet Point has been declared for the Group Three Sky Bet Strensall Stakes this weekend and could well bid for a second win on the Knavesmire.