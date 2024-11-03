Before tip-off against the Bristol Flyers, the reasons why Sheffield Sharks wouldn’t win their Super League Basketball Championship home opener were mounting.

Jamell Anderson out with a twisted ankle. Mike Ochereobia out to be with his partner who could go into labour at any minute. Bennett Koch on the bench but still in street clothes as he continues his recovery from a back injury. Beaten convincingly by London Lions on Friday night.

Donovan Clay making his debut and needing to be integrated, plus only nine players suiting up, one who wouldn’t be used in homegrown prospect Reyad West.

And when they fell 10 points down deep into the first quarter it looked like coach Atiba Lyons might need to lean on a few of those.

Taking flight: EC Matthews turns on the style with a flying lay-up during a storming second quarter for the Sheffield Sharks.

Not so. For a 31-point second quarter transformed the whole narrative and set the Sharks up for a comfortable 102-90 victory against the Flyers.

Rodney Chatman III took MVP honours for his 24 points but in truth this was a team effort, contributions from all over the court; Clay’s direct running to the basket, the three-point shooting of Drake Jeffries and Jacob Groves, and the class of EC Matthews, comfortably the coollest of the 10 new faces Lyons has had to acclimatise into Sharks basketball since the summer. Six of the eight who suited up hit double figures.

Lyons said: “The adjustments we made worked, we were more aggressive on defence, more physical around the rebounding element so it was a much better performance from the guys.

“It’s hard to turnaround in this league and play back to back, we knew Bristol would come and play physical, we did a good job standing them up.”

Debutant Donovan Clay brought a directness to Sheffield Sharks' play in the win over Bristol Flyers (Picture: Adam Bates)

The game was threatening to slip away from Sharks as Flyers went on a 10-0 run in a fast-paced first quarter to break a tie at 14-14, but Clay kept Sharks interested with three bulldozing runs to the basket that led to seven points between him and Jordan Ratinho and pulled Sharks to within six points by the end of the first 10 minutes.

“Clay gave us some physicality we were missing the last couple of weeks and made some points out of nothing,” said Lyons.

“It’s his first day on the job but there’s a lot to build on.”

They carried that momentum into the second quarter, sweeping ahead on the back of a Matthews three-pointer, two lay-ups from the summer recruit, and a three from Chatman, their early-season point guard recruit. Rodney Glasgow Jnr then came on for captain’s spell, a lay-up and a typical mid-range floater from the small man helping Sharks establish a 12-point lead at one point, which was reduced to nine at 52-43 at the half.

The confidence continued to flow through the Sharks, never more epitomised than when Clay stole possession in mid-court to set up a 3-on-1, passed to the typically lively Nixon who played a pass behind his back for Jeffries to dunk off the rim.

That put them 19 points up and any sign of a Flyers rally was quickly extinguished, Nixon with a dagger three kept the deficit the same and Sharks on course for a 100 points.

Just as Bristol reduced the lead to 12 on a series of three-pointers, Groves from the corner and Clay brought up the hundred. The result made it a 1-1 win-loss record for the Sharks to open the regular season, 5-5 on the year so far, a fair representation of a team that can turn it on one night – as they did on Sunday – and falter on another.